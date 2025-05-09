- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 616
Profit Trades:
3 626 (78.55%)
Loss Trades:
990 (21.45%)
Best trade:
398.90 USD
Worst trade:
-274.50 USD
Gross Profit:
17 306.79 USD (6 052 932 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 099.63 USD (3 770 848 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (102.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
705.47 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
69.84%
Max deposit load:
17.11%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
132
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.59
Long Trades:
2 739 (59.34%)
Short Trades:
1 877 (40.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
1.56 USD
Average Profit:
4.77 USD
Average Loss:
-10.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-251.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-900.12 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
9.36%
Annual Forecast:
113.60%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 094.05 USD (10.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.76% (1 094.05 USD)
By Equity:
55.67% (1 323.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1506
|GBPJPY
|790
|GBPUSD
|719
|EURUSD
|573
|USDCHF
|267
|BTCUSD
|238
|AUDUSD
|144
|USDJPY
|118
|EURCAD
|109
|EURNZD
|107
|BRENT
|26
|GBPNZD
|15
|DE40
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|GBPJPY
|591
|GBPUSD
|588
|EURUSD
|631
|USDCHF
|211
|BTCUSD
|745
|AUDUSD
|42
|USDJPY
|-32
|EURCAD
|36
|EURNZD
|33
|BRENT
|-96
|GBPNZD
|14
|DE40
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|72K
|GBPJPY
|22K
|GBPUSD
|13K
|EURUSD
|7.2K
|USDCHF
|-59
|BTCUSD
|2.2M
|AUDUSD
|2.4K
|USDJPY
|-3K
|EURCAD
|3.3K
|EURNZD
|4K
|BRENT
|-1.1K
|GBPNZD
|1.7K
|DE40
|5.9K
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +398.90 USD
Worst trade: -275 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -251.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 10
|
SuperForex-ECN
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.33 × 3
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.68 × 22
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.81 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.91 × 1395
|
Exness-Real17
|0.93 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.93 × 330
|
Exness-Real9
|0.93 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.99 × 278
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 633
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.02 × 43
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 627
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.03 × 36
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.05 × 607
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|1.06 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.10 × 2810
|
Exness-Real18
|1.13 × 1803
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 365
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.19 × 451
|
Tickmill-Live10
|1.23 × 622
|
Exness-Real14
|1.24 × 330
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
299%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
33
34%
4 616
78%
70%
1.71
1.56
USD
USD
56%
1:500