Emad Soliman

ALOMDA LAST

Emad Soliman
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 299%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 616
Profit Trades:
3 626 (78.55%)
Loss Trades:
990 (21.45%)
Best trade:
398.90 USD
Worst trade:
-274.50 USD
Gross Profit:
17 306.79 USD (6 052 932 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 099.63 USD (3 770 848 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
48 (102.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
705.47 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
69.84%
Max deposit load:
17.11%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
132
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.59
Long Trades:
2 739 (59.34%)
Short Trades:
1 877 (40.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
1.56 USD
Average Profit:
4.77 USD
Average Loss:
-10.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-251.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-900.12 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
9.36%
Annual Forecast:
113.60%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 094.05 USD (10.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.76% (1 094.05 USD)
By Equity:
55.67% (1 323.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1506
GBPJPY 790
GBPUSD 719
EURUSD 573
USDCHF 267
BTCUSD 238
AUDUSD 144
USDJPY 118
EURCAD 109
EURNZD 107
BRENT 26
GBPNZD 15
DE40 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.4K
GBPJPY 591
GBPUSD 588
EURUSD 631
USDCHF 211
BTCUSD 745
AUDUSD 42
USDJPY -32
EURCAD 36
EURNZD 33
BRENT -96
GBPNZD 14
DE40 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 72K
GBPJPY 22K
GBPUSD 13K
EURUSD 7.2K
USDCHF -59
BTCUSD 2.2M
AUDUSD 2.4K
USDJPY -3K
EURCAD 3.3K
EURNZD 4K
BRENT -1.1K
GBPNZD 1.7K
DE40 5.9K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +398.90 USD
Worst trade: -275 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -251.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 10
SuperForex-ECN
0.00 × 24
ICMarkets-Live02
0.33 × 3
Tickmill02-Live
0.44 × 18
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.68 × 22
FBS-Real-7
0.81 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.91 × 1395
Exness-Real17
0.93 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.93 × 330
Exness-Real9
0.93 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.99 × 278
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 633
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.02 × 43
FusionMarkets-Live
1.03 × 627
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
Tickmill-Live09
1.05 × 607
ACYCapital-Live02
1.06 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.10 × 2810
Exness-Real18
1.13 × 1803
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 365
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.19 × 451
Tickmill-Live10
1.23 × 622
Exness-Real14
1.24 × 330
No reviews
2025.11.08 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.08 10:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 00:40
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.17 09:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.02 07:48
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 07:48
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 20:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.26 12:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 12:19
No swaps are charged
2025.06.23 10:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.09 10:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALOMDA LAST
299%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
33
34%
4 616
78%
70%
1.71
1.56
USD
56%
1:500
