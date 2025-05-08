- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 311
Profit Trades:
1 875 (81.13%)
Loss Trades:
436 (18.87%)
Best trade:
565.26 USD
Worst trade:
-127.45 USD
Gross Profit:
10 868.43 USD (471 158 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 007.17 USD (292 204 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (67.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
743.29 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.24%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
9.12
Long Trades:
1 170 (50.63%)
Short Trades:
1 141 (49.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
2.54 USD
Average Profit:
5.80 USD
Average Loss:
-11.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-630.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-630.89 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.63%
Annual Forecast:
44.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
642.98 USD (2.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.64% (642.98 USD)
By Equity:
43.66% (8 969.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD-VIP
|482
|EURJPY-VIP
|407
|GBPNZD-VIP
|374
|USDCHF-VIP
|259
|AUDSGD-VIP
|193
|AUDCAD-VIP
|191
|AUDUSD-VIP
|108
|CHFJPY-VIP
|88
|AUDCHF-VIP
|85
|USDSGD-VIP
|43
|AUDJPY-VIP
|35
|EURCHF-VIP
|24
|CADCHF-VIP
|22
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD-VIP
|1K
|EURJPY-VIP
|636
|GBPNZD-VIP
|1.3K
|USDCHF-VIP
|584
|AUDSGD-VIP
|239
|AUDCAD-VIP
|424
|AUDUSD-VIP
|456
|CHFJPY-VIP
|129
|AUDCHF-VIP
|421
|USDSGD-VIP
|134
|AUDJPY-VIP
|98
|EURCHF-VIP
|195
|CADCHF-VIP
|257
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD-VIP
|11K
|EURJPY-VIP
|24K
|GBPNZD-VIP
|39K
|USDCHF-VIP
|16K
|AUDSGD-VIP
|11K
|AUDCAD-VIP
|15K
|AUDUSD-VIP
|14K
|CHFJPY-VIP
|9.8K
|AUDCHF-VIP
|18K
|USDSGD-VIP
|7.5K
|AUDJPY-VIP
|5.9K
|EURCHF-VIP
|7.1K
|CADCHF-VIP
|2.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +565.26 USD
Worst trade: -127 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -630.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews