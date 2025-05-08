SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / STEVE RLKS_10YR_1M_2M VT057
Yui Ming Wan

STEVE RLKS_10YR_1M_2M VT057

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 30%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 311
Profit Trades:
1 875 (81.13%)
Loss Trades:
436 (18.87%)
Best trade:
565.26 USD
Worst trade:
-127.45 USD
Gross Profit:
10 868.43 USD (471 158 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 007.17 USD (292 204 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (67.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
743.29 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.24%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
9.12
Long Trades:
1 170 (50.63%)
Short Trades:
1 141 (49.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
2.54 USD
Average Profit:
5.80 USD
Average Loss:
-11.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-630.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-630.89 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.63%
Annual Forecast:
44.08%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
642.98 USD (2.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.64% (642.98 USD)
By Equity:
43.66% (8 969.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 482
EURJPY-VIP 407
GBPNZD-VIP 374
USDCHF-VIP 259
AUDSGD-VIP 193
AUDCAD-VIP 191
AUDUSD-VIP 108
CHFJPY-VIP 88
AUDCHF-VIP 85
USDSGD-VIP 43
AUDJPY-VIP 35
EURCHF-VIP 24
CADCHF-VIP 22
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 1K
EURJPY-VIP 636
GBPNZD-VIP 1.3K
USDCHF-VIP 584
AUDSGD-VIP 239
AUDCAD-VIP 424
AUDUSD-VIP 456
CHFJPY-VIP 129
AUDCHF-VIP 421
USDSGD-VIP 134
AUDJPY-VIP 98
EURCHF-VIP 195
CADCHF-VIP 257
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 11K
EURJPY-VIP 24K
GBPNZD-VIP 39K
USDCHF-VIP 16K
AUDSGD-VIP 11K
AUDCAD-VIP 15K
AUDUSD-VIP 14K
CHFJPY-VIP 9.8K
AUDCHF-VIP 18K
USDSGD-VIP 7.5K
AUDJPY-VIP 5.9K
EURCHF-VIP 7.1K
CADCHF-VIP 2.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +565.26 USD
Worst trade: -127 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -630.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 08:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 04:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 02:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 00:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 22:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 12:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 01:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 00:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.12.04 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.11.28 20:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 05:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
