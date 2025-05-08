SignalsSections
Yui Ming Wan

JASON KSKD_10YR VT055

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 079
Profit Trades:
874 (81.00%)
Loss Trades:
205 (19.00%)
Best trade:
1 447.13 USD
Worst trade:
-236.51 USD
Gross Profit:
6 514.76 USD (226 157 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 749.41 USD (136 631 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (81.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 013.90 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
15.05%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.82
Long Trades:
594 (55.05%)
Short Trades:
485 (44.95%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
3.49 USD
Average Profit:
7.45 USD
Average Loss:
-13.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-1 268.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 268.32 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
8.34%
Annual Forecast:
101.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 335.57 USD (9.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.35% (1 335.57 USD)
By Equity:
50.11% (5 092.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY-VIP 392
USDCNH-VIP 268
AUDUSD-VIP 113
NZDCAD-VIP 67
AUDJPY-VIP 61
AUDCAD-VIP 59
USDCHF-VIP 48
NZDUSD-VIP 27
AUDNZD-VIP 24
EURCHF-VIP 20
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY-VIP 612
USDCNH-VIP 51
AUDUSD-VIP 472
NZDCAD-VIP 287
AUDJPY-VIP 422
AUDCAD-VIP 318
USDCHF-VIP 544
NZDUSD-VIP 201
AUDNZD-VIP 716
EURCHF-VIP 144
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY-VIP 22K
USDCNH-VIP 2.7K
AUDUSD-VIP 15K
NZDCAD-VIP 11K
AUDJPY-VIP 13K
AUDCAD-VIP 13K
USDCHF-VIP 15K
NZDUSD-VIP 9.2K
AUDNZD-VIP -18K
EURCHF-VIP 7.8K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 447.13 USD
Worst trade: -237 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +81.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 268.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.20 06:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 23:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 22:03
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 14:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 07:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.13 00:51
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 10:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 07:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 12:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 11:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 09:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 00:45
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.09 23:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.09 22:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 07:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.17 06:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 21:02
No swaps are charged
2025.07.14 21:02
No swaps are charged
