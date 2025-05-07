- Growth
Trades:
1 207
Profit Trades:
699 (57.91%)
Loss Trades:
508 (42.09%)
Best trade:
1 722.72 USD
Worst trade:
-1 651.20 USD
Gross Profit:
25 000.18 USD (5 134 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 733.43 USD (4 203 526 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
134 (738.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 755.72 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
103.13%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
838 (69.43%)
Short Trades:
369 (30.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.44 USD
Average Profit:
35.77 USD
Average Loss:
-52.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-322.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 773.22 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
11.33%
Annual Forecast:
135.42%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 134.37 USD
Maximal:
5 310.74 USD (167.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.34% (649.95 USD)
By Equity:
22.00% (2 856.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD.pro
|346
|EURUSD.pro
|145
|AUDNZD.pro
|97
|US100.pro
|89
|GBPCHF.pro
|59
|ETHUSD
|49
|AUDJPY.pro
|47
|OILBRNT.pro
|45
|SILVER.pro
|41
|NVDA_CFD.US
|37
|US30.pro
|37
|CHFJPY.pro
|31
|US500.pro
|29
|BTCUSD
|27
|NATGAS.pro
|11
|AAPL_CFD.US
|8
|TSLA_CFD.US
|6
|AMZN_CFD.US
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD.pro
|1.9K
|EURUSD.pro
|-1.8K
|AUDNZD.pro
|-103
|US100.pro
|-206
|GBPCHF.pro
|-1K
|ETHUSD
|-773
|AUDJPY.pro
|-430
|OILBRNT.pro
|-2.6K
|SILVER.pro
|346
|NVDA_CFD.US
|2.2K
|US30.pro
|-196
|CHFJPY.pro
|3.2K
|US500.pro
|8
|BTCUSD
|-796
|NATGAS.pro
|-798
|AAPL_CFD.US
|-60
|TSLA_CFD.US
|-1.1K
|AMZN_CFD.US
|195
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD.pro
|207K
|EURUSD.pro
|-4.3K
|AUDNZD.pro
|-2.2K
|US100.pro
|-438
|GBPCHF.pro
|-5.2K
|ETHUSD
|-34K
|AUDJPY.pro
|-2K
|OILBRNT.pro
|-1.3K
|SILVER.pro
|7.5K
|NVDA_CFD.US
|10K
|US30.pro
|-328
|CHFJPY.pro
|48K
|US500.pro
|497
|BTCUSD
|-1.5M
|NATGAS.pro
|-2.2K
|AAPL_CFD.US
|608
|TSLA_CFD.US
|-5.5K
|AMZN_CFD.US
|1.2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 722.72 USD
Worst trade: -1 651 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +738.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -322.78 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDATMS-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Program-assisted manual trading.
