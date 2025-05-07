SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Semiautomated Follow
Algorithmization Sp. z o.o.

Semiautomated Follow

Algorithmization Sp. z o.o.
0 reviews
Reliability
119 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 9%
OANDATMS-MT5
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 207
Profit Trades:
699 (57.91%)
Loss Trades:
508 (42.09%)
Best trade:
1 722.72 USD
Worst trade:
-1 651.20 USD
Gross Profit:
25 000.18 USD (5 134 441 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 733.43 USD (4 203 526 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
134 (738.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 755.72 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
103.13%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
838 (69.43%)
Short Trades:
369 (30.57%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-1.44 USD
Average Profit:
35.77 USD
Average Loss:
-52.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-322.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 773.22 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
11.33%
Annual Forecast:
135.42%
Algo trading:
71%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 134.37 USD
Maximal:
5 310.74 USD (167.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.34% (649.95 USD)
By Equity:
22.00% (2 856.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD.pro 346
EURUSD.pro 145
AUDNZD.pro 97
US100.pro 89
GBPCHF.pro 59
ETHUSD 49
AUDJPY.pro 47
OILBRNT.pro 45
SILVER.pro 41
NVDA_CFD.US 37
US30.pro 37
CHFJPY.pro 31
US500.pro 29
BTCUSD 27
NATGAS.pro 11
AAPL_CFD.US 8
TSLA_CFD.US 6
AMZN_CFD.US 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.pro 1.9K
EURUSD.pro -1.8K
AUDNZD.pro -103
US100.pro -206
GBPCHF.pro -1K
ETHUSD -773
AUDJPY.pro -430
OILBRNT.pro -2.6K
SILVER.pro 346
NVDA_CFD.US 2.2K
US30.pro -196
CHFJPY.pro 3.2K
US500.pro 8
BTCUSD -796
NATGAS.pro -798
AAPL_CFD.US -60
TSLA_CFD.US -1.1K
AMZN_CFD.US 195
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.pro 207K
EURUSD.pro -4.3K
AUDNZD.pro -2.2K
US100.pro -438
GBPCHF.pro -5.2K
ETHUSD -34K
AUDJPY.pro -2K
OILBRNT.pro -1.3K
SILVER.pro 7.5K
NVDA_CFD.US 10K
US30.pro -328
CHFJPY.pro 48K
US500.pro 497
BTCUSD -1.5M
NATGAS.pro -2.2K
AAPL_CFD.US 608
TSLA_CFD.US -5.5K
AMZN_CFD.US 1.2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 722.72 USD
Worst trade: -1 651 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +738.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -322.78 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDATMS-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Program-assisted manual trading.
No reviews
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.11 20:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.01 00:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.12% of days out of 806 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 12:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 02:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 800 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 20:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.11 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 00:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 768 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 16:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 09:04
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Semiautomated Follow
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
119
71%
1 207
57%
100%
0.93
-1.44
USD
44%
1:100
Copy

