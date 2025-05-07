- Growth
Trades:
617
Profit Trades:
461 (74.71%)
Loss Trades:
156 (25.28%)
Best trade:
99.73 USD
Worst trade:
-78.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 896.37 USD (81 813 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 289.11 USD (70 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (70.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.78 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
68.19%
Max deposit load:
68.91%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.02
Long Trades:
303 (49.11%)
Short Trades:
314 (50.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
4.11 USD
Average Loss:
-8.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-151.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.19 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.94%
Annual Forecast:
-11.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
151.19 USD (9.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.98% (151.19 USD)
By Equity:
23.12% (330.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|316
|XAUUSD
|191
|USDCHF
|30
|GBPUSD
|29
|NZDUSD
|25
|AUDUSD
|25
|BTCUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|274
|XAUUSD
|230
|USDCHF
|31
|GBPUSD
|16
|NZDUSD
|31
|AUDUSD
|25
|BTCUSD
|-1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-8.3K
|XAUUSD
|9K
|USDCHF
|2.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|NZDUSD
|3.5K
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|BTCUSD
|-115
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DBGMarkets-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
System use 100% GPT AI TRADING
https://chatgpt.com/g/g-680307c3d4e88191ad9e6386b6deba72-1-dbgmarket-stock-gold-trading-investing-free
No reviews
