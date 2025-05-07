SignalsSections
Hong Phong Ta

DBG AI

Hong Phong Ta
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 69%
DBGMarkets-Live3
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
617
Profit Trades:
461 (74.71%)
Loss Trades:
156 (25.28%)
Best trade:
99.73 USD
Worst trade:
-78.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 896.37 USD (81 813 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 289.11 USD (70 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (70.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.78 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
68.19%
Max deposit load:
68.91%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.02
Long Trades:
303 (49.11%)
Short Trades:
314 (50.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.98 USD
Average Profit:
4.11 USD
Average Loss:
-8.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-151.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-151.19 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.94%
Annual Forecast:
-11.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
151.19 USD (9.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.98% (151.19 USD)
By Equity:
23.12% (330.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 316
XAUUSD 191
USDCHF 30
GBPUSD 29
NZDUSD 25
AUDUSD 25
BTCUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 274
XAUUSD 230
USDCHF 31
GBPUSD 16
NZDUSD 31
AUDUSD 25
BTCUSD -1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -8.3K
XAUUSD 9K
USDCHF 2.8K
GBPUSD 1.7K
NZDUSD 3.5K
AUDUSD 2.5K
BTCUSD -115
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +99.73 USD
Worst trade: -78 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -151.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DBGMarkets-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

System use 100% GPT AI TRADING

https://chatgpt.com/g/g-680307c3d4e88191ad9e6386b6deba72-1-dbgmarket-stock-gold-trading-investing-free

No reviews
2025.05.19 13:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.07 08:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
