- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
407
Profit Trades:
131 (32.18%)
Loss Trades:
276 (67.81%)
Best trade:
228.75 USD
Worst trade:
-88.45 USD
Gross Profit:
3 906.60 USD (6 978 141 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 148.71 USD (4 669 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (293.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 187.04 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
98.40%
Max deposit load:
38.66%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.27
Long Trades:
252 (61.92%)
Short Trades:
155 (38.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
4.32 USD
Average Profit:
29.82 USD
Average Loss:
-7.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-309.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-309.44 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
47.64%
Annual Forecast:
578.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
138.87 USD
Maximal:
411.94 USD (52.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.35% (411.94 USD)
By Equity:
4.47% (43.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.pro
|97
|ETHUSD
|51
|GBPUSD.pro
|47
|USDJPY.pro
|43
|BTCUSD
|42
|AUDUSD.pro
|38
|USOIL
|27
|XAUUSD.pro
|19
|NZDUSD.pro
|14
|USDCHF.pro
|10
|EURJPY.pro
|9
|USDCAD.pro
|7
|US500
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.pro
|644
|ETHUSD
|-39
|GBPUSD.pro
|372
|USDJPY.pro
|436
|BTCUSD
|264
|AUDUSD.pro
|32
|USOIL
|-402
|XAUUSD.pro
|356
|NZDUSD.pro
|-80
|USDCHF.pro
|-44
|EURJPY.pro
|-3
|USDCAD.pro
|-1
|US500
|222
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.pro
|13K
|ETHUSD
|-539K
|GBPUSD.pro
|9.8K
|USDJPY.pro
|15K
|BTCUSD
|2.8M
|AUDUSD.pro
|-467
|USOIL
|-7.1K
|XAUUSD.pro
|37K
|NZDUSD.pro
|-2.3K
|USDCHF.pro
|-3.3K
|EURJPY.pro
|-231
|USDCAD.pro
|1K
|US500
|22K
Best trade: +228.75 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +293.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -309.44 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US888-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
纯手工单，主要交易外汇黄金，股指，大宗商品等流动性较大品种，大资金可跟；交易手法以中短线为主，轻仓小止损，让概率发生。
