Guan Gong

Blcx138

Guan Gong
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 294%
Axi-US888-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
407
Profit Trades:
131 (32.18%)
Loss Trades:
276 (67.81%)
Best trade:
228.75 USD
Worst trade:
-88.45 USD
Gross Profit:
3 906.60 USD (6 978 141 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 148.71 USD (4 669 413 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (293.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 187.04 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
98.40%
Max deposit load:
38.66%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.27
Long Trades:
252 (61.92%)
Short Trades:
155 (38.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
4.32 USD
Average Profit:
29.82 USD
Average Loss:
-7.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-309.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-309.44 USD (26)
Monthly growth:
47.64%
Annual Forecast:
578.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
138.87 USD
Maximal:
411.94 USD (52.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.35% (411.94 USD)
By Equity:
4.47% (43.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.pro 97
ETHUSD 51
GBPUSD.pro 47
USDJPY.pro 43
BTCUSD 42
AUDUSD.pro 38
USOIL 27
XAUUSD.pro 19
NZDUSD.pro 14
USDCHF.pro 10
EURJPY.pro 9
USDCAD.pro 7
US500 3
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.pro 644
ETHUSD -39
GBPUSD.pro 372
USDJPY.pro 436
BTCUSD 264
AUDUSD.pro 32
USOIL -402
XAUUSD.pro 356
NZDUSD.pro -80
USDCHF.pro -44
EURJPY.pro -3
USDCAD.pro -1
US500 222
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.pro 13K
ETHUSD -539K
GBPUSD.pro 9.8K
USDJPY.pro 15K
BTCUSD 2.8M
AUDUSD.pro -467
USOIL -7.1K
XAUUSD.pro 37K
NZDUSD.pro -2.3K
USDCHF.pro -3.3K
EURJPY.pro -231
USDCAD.pro 1K
US500 22K
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +228.75 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +293.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -309.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US888-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

纯手工单，主要交易外汇黄金，股指，大宗商品等流动性较大品种，大资金可跟；交易手法以中短线为主，轻仓小止损，让概率发生。
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 19:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 10:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged
2025.10.10 12:25
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.96% of days out of 208 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 12:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 11:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.5% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 13:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 22:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.05 12:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 18:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 07:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.18 13:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.26 08:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.16 15:16
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.05 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Blcx138
30 USD per month
294%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
41
0%
407
32%
98%
1.81
4.32
USD
39%
1:100
