Trades:
419
Profit Trades:
313 (74.70%)
Loss Trades:
106 (25.30%)
Best trade:
3 636.76 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 381.75 RUB
Gross Profit:
79 859.89 RUB (68 950 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 120.53 RUB (26 296 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (2 388.35 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 342.81 RUB (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
28.84%
Max deposit load:
66.94%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
22.25
Long Trades:
179 (42.72%)
Short Trades:
240 (57.28%)
Profit Factor:
3.31
Expected Payoff:
133.03 RUB
Average Profit:
255.14 RUB
Average Loss:
-227.55 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 090.61 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 504.78 RUB (3)
Monthly growth:
2.07%
Annual Forecast:
25.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
2 504.78 RUB (3.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.12% (2 504.78 RUB)
By Equity:
9.03% (7 832.77 RUB)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD.ffx
|249
|EURUSD.ffx
|151
|USDCAD.ffx
|19
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD.ffx
|515
|EURUSD.ffx
|414
|USDCAD.ffx
|-6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD.ffx
|24K
|EURUSD.ffx
|20K
|USDCAD.ffx
|-518
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Торговля корзиной ботов полностью в автоматическом режиме
