Anton Dorofeev

AnnicFINAM

Anton Dorofeev
0 reviews
Reliability
115 weeks
1 / 4.9K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 137%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
419
Profit Trades:
313 (74.70%)
Loss Trades:
106 (25.30%)
Best trade:
3 636.76 RUB
Worst trade:
-1 381.75 RUB
Gross Profit:
79 859.89 RUB (68 950 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 120.53 RUB (26 296 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (2 388.35 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 342.81 RUB (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
28.84%
Max deposit load:
66.94%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
22.25
Long Trades:
179 (42.72%)
Short Trades:
240 (57.28%)
Profit Factor:
3.31
Expected Payoff:
133.03 RUB
Average Profit:
255.14 RUB
Average Loss:
-227.55 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-2 090.61 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 504.78 RUB (3)
Monthly growth:
2.07%
Annual Forecast:
25.09%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
2 504.78 RUB (3.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.12% (2 504.78 RUB)
By Equity:
9.03% (7 832.77 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD.ffx 249
EURUSD.ffx 151
USDCAD.ffx 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD.ffx 515
EURUSD.ffx 414
USDCAD.ffx -6
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD.ffx 24K
EURUSD.ffx 20K
USDCAD.ffx -518
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 636.76 RUB
Worst trade: -1 382 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 388.35 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 090.61 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Торговля корзиной ботов полностью в автоматическом режиме
No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.21 22:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 17:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 01:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 12:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 15:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 17:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 17:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.07 10:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.27 20:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.22 16:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.20 20:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.