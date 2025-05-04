SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / JASON RLKS_10YR_1M VT049
Yui Ming Wan

JASON RLKS_10YR_1M VT049

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 856
Profit Trades:
1 497 (80.65%)
Loss Trades:
359 (19.34%)
Best trade:
564.61 USD
Worst trade:
-129.74 USD
Gross Profit:
7 792.72 USD (363 724 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 600.48 USD (208 196 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (99.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
586.38 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.86%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.04
Long Trades:
949 (51.13%)
Short Trades:
907 (48.87%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
2.26 USD
Average Profit:
5.21 USD
Average Loss:
-10.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-643.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-643.60 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.30%
Annual Forecast:
16.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
694.43 USD (2.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.13% (684.23 USD)
By Equity:
10.78% (2 180.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 499
EURJPY-VIP 410
AUDSGD-VIP 198
AUDCAD-VIP 194
GBPNZD-VIP 136
USDSGD-VIP 122
AUDUSD-VIP 121
AUDCHF-VIP 86
AUDJPY-VIP 50
CADCHF-VIP 23
EURCHF-VIP 17
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 972
EURJPY-VIP 614
AUDSGD-VIP 221
AUDCAD-VIP 399
GBPNZD-VIP 244
USDSGD-VIP 329
AUDUSD-VIP 471
AUDCHF-VIP 377
AUDJPY-VIP 145
CADCHF-VIP 279
EURCHF-VIP 142
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 15K
EURJPY-VIP 26K
AUDSGD-VIP 12K
AUDCAD-VIP 16K
GBPNZD-VIP 23K
USDSGD-VIP 18K
AUDUSD-VIP 16K
AUDCHF-VIP 12K
AUDJPY-VIP 9.3K
CADCHF-VIP 5.5K
EURCHF-VIP 5.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +564.61 USD
Worst trade: -130 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -643.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.07.14 01:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 14:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.05 09:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.04 22:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.04 22:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.04 18:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.04 18:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.04 18:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.04 18:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.04 18:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JASON RLKS_10YR_1M VT049
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
34
100%
1 856
80%
100%
2.16
2.26
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.