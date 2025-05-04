SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / JASON RLKS_10YR_1M_2M VT047
Yui Ming Wan

JASON RLKS_10YR_1M_2M VT047

Yui Ming Wan
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 30%
VTMarkets-Live 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 406
Profit Trades:
1 950 (81.04%)
Loss Trades:
456 (18.95%)
Best trade:
827.83 USD
Worst trade:
-191.36 USD
Gross Profit:
11 179.51 USD (488 428 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 237.01 USD (298 909 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (68.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 076.92 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.78%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.00
Long Trades:
1 195 (49.67%)
Short Trades:
1 211 (50.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.13
Expected Payoff:
2.47 USD
Average Profit:
5.73 USD
Average Loss:
-11.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-961.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-961.40 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.69%
Annual Forecast:
44.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
990.05 USD (3.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.99% (990.05 USD)
By Equity:
43.63% (8 958.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-VIP 499
EURJPY-VIP 417
GBPNZD-VIP 379
USDCHF-VIP 281
AUDSGD-VIP 204
AUDCAD-VIP 188
AUDUSD-VIP 125
CHFJPY-VIP 101
AUDCHF-VIP 89
USDSGD-VIP 47
AUDJPY-VIP 37
CADCHF-VIP 22
EURCHF-VIP 17
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-VIP 1.1K
EURJPY-VIP 641
GBPNZD-VIP 1.3K
USDCHF-VIP 632
AUDSGD-VIP 237
AUDCAD-VIP 393
AUDUSD-VIP 499
CHFJPY-VIP 150
AUDCHF-VIP 430
USDSGD-VIP 141
AUDJPY-VIP 105
CADCHF-VIP 258
EURCHF-VIP 143
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-VIP 12K
EURJPY-VIP 25K
GBPNZD-VIP 43K
USDCHF-VIP 18K
AUDSGD-VIP 11K
AUDCAD-VIP 14K
AUDUSD-VIP 16K
CHFJPY-VIP 13K
AUDCHF-VIP 19K
USDSGD-VIP 8.5K
AUDJPY-VIP 5.5K
CADCHF-VIP 2.4K
EURCHF-VIP 5.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +827.83 USD
Worst trade: -191 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -961.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.17 08:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 04:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 23:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 22:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 18:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 12:24
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 01:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 00:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 06:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 16:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 07:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 16:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register