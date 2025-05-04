- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 406
Profit Trades:
1 950 (81.04%)
Loss Trades:
456 (18.95%)
Best trade:
827.83 USD
Worst trade:
-191.36 USD
Gross Profit:
11 179.51 USD (488 428 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 237.01 USD (298 909 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (68.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 076.92 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.78%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
73
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.00
Long Trades:
1 195 (49.67%)
Short Trades:
1 211 (50.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.13
Expected Payoff:
2.47 USD
Average Profit:
5.73 USD
Average Loss:
-11.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-961.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-961.40 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
3.69%
Annual Forecast:
44.81%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
990.05 USD (3.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.99% (990.05 USD)
By Equity:
43.63% (8 958.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD-VIP
|499
|EURJPY-VIP
|417
|GBPNZD-VIP
|379
|USDCHF-VIP
|281
|AUDSGD-VIP
|204
|AUDCAD-VIP
|188
|AUDUSD-VIP
|125
|CHFJPY-VIP
|101
|AUDCHF-VIP
|89
|USDSGD-VIP
|47
|AUDJPY-VIP
|37
|CADCHF-VIP
|22
|EURCHF-VIP
|17
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD-VIP
|1.1K
|EURJPY-VIP
|641
|GBPNZD-VIP
|1.3K
|USDCHF-VIP
|632
|AUDSGD-VIP
|237
|AUDCAD-VIP
|393
|AUDUSD-VIP
|499
|CHFJPY-VIP
|150
|AUDCHF-VIP
|430
|USDSGD-VIP
|141
|AUDJPY-VIP
|105
|CADCHF-VIP
|258
|EURCHF-VIP
|143
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD-VIP
|12K
|EURJPY-VIP
|25K
|GBPNZD-VIP
|43K
|USDCHF-VIP
|18K
|AUDSGD-VIP
|11K
|AUDCAD-VIP
|14K
|AUDUSD-VIP
|16K
|CHFJPY-VIP
|13K
|AUDCHF-VIP
|19K
|USDSGD-VIP
|8.5K
|AUDJPY-VIP
|5.5K
|CADCHF-VIP
|2.4K
|EURCHF-VIP
|5.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +827.83 USD
Worst trade: -191 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -961.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews