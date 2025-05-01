SignalsSections
Affiliate Bonus s.r.o.

Algostrada 3 MT4

Affiliate Bonus s.r.o.
0 reviews
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
PurpleTrading-04Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
398 (90.86%)
Loss Trades:
40 (9.13%)
Best trade:
942.46 CZK
Worst trade:
-15 758.77 CZK
Gross Profit:
35 035.21 CZK (20 098 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43 705.83 CZK (15 342 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (7 785.49 CZK)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 785.49 CZK (67)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
97.82%
Max deposit load:
92.63%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
181 (41.32%)
Short Trades:
257 (58.68%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-19.80 CZK
Average Profit:
88.03 CZK
Average Loss:
-1 092.65 CZK
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8 258.46 CZK)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 758.77 CZK (1)
Monthly growth:
-6.90%
Annual Forecast:
-82.75%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 700.84 CZK
Maximal:
19 420.84 CZK (17.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.54% (19 420.84 CZK)
By Equity:
32.38% (35 500.57 CZK)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD_stp 432
USDJPY_stp 4
XAUUSD_stp 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD_stp -446
USDJPY_stp 12
XAUUSD_stp 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD_stp 5.5K
USDJPY_stp 301
XAUUSD_stp 54
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +942.46 CZK
Worst trade: -15 759 CZK
Maximum consecutive wins: 67
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +7 785.49 CZK
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 258.46 CZK

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PurpleTrading-04Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.29 15:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 16:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 14:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 15:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.09 18:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 12:01
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.07% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 08:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.3% of days out of 87 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.23 07:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.20 08:15
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.10 21:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.19 05:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.12 08:45
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.01 17:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
