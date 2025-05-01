- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
398 (90.86%)
Loss Trades:
40 (9.13%)
Best trade:
942.46 CZK
Worst trade:
-15 758.77 CZK
Gross Profit:
35 035.21 CZK (20 098 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43 705.83 CZK (15 342 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
67 (7 785.49 CZK)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 785.49 CZK (67)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
97.82%
Max deposit load:
92.63%
Latest trade:
15 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
181 (41.32%)
Short Trades:
257 (58.68%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-19.80 CZK
Average Profit:
88.03 CZK
Average Loss:
-1 092.65 CZK
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8 258.46 CZK)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15 758.77 CZK (1)
Monthly growth:
-6.90%
Annual Forecast:
-82.75%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 700.84 CZK
Maximal:
19 420.84 CZK (17.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.54% (19 420.84 CZK)
By Equity:
32.38% (35 500.57 CZK)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD_stp
|432
|USDJPY_stp
|4
|XAUUSD_stp
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD_stp
|-446
|USDJPY_stp
|12
|XAUUSD_stp
|4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD_stp
|5.5K
|USDJPY_stp
|301
|XAUUSD_stp
|54
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PurpleTrading-04Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
91K
CZK
CZK
36
98%
438
90%
98%
0.80
-19.80
CZK
CZK
32%
1:100