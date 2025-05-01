- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
567
Profit Trades:
282 (49.73%)
Loss Trades:
285 (50.26%)
Best trade:
50.88 USD
Worst trade:
-52.13 USD
Gross Profit:
8 578.22 USD (847 517 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 234.85 USD (694 676 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (391.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
391.06 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
72.10%
Max deposit load:
21.00%
Latest trade:
43 minutes ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
343 (60.49%)
Short Trades:
224 (39.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
2.37 USD
Average Profit:
30.42 USD
Average Loss:
-25.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-494.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-494.11 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-15.79%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94.17 USD
Maximal:
1 476.83 USD (57.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.75% (714.80 USD)
By Equity:
19.32% (80.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|410
|USDJPY
|47
|EURJPY
|20
|GBPUSD
|19
|GBPJPY
|19
|EURUSD
|13
|CHFJPY
|9
|CADJPY
|8
|AUDJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|5
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|37
|EURJPY
|42
|GBPUSD
|-23
|GBPJPY
|-90
|EURUSD
|-10
|CHFJPY
|-47
|CADJPY
|-26
|AUDJPY
|-61
|USDCAD
|5
|NZDUSD
|-1
|USDCHF
|-19
|NZDJPY
|18
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|162K
|USDJPY
|4.5K
|EURJPY
|3.9K
|GBPUSD
|-2K
|GBPJPY
|-6K
|EURUSD
|-649
|CHFJPY
|-3.2K
|CADJPY
|-1.7K
|AUDJPY
|-4.5K
|USDCAD
|500
|NZDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|-1.5K
|NZDJPY
|1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
FxClearing-Main2
|0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 28
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
|0.00 × 1
