Vito Lucky Riferdi

Lucky Signal

Vito Lucky Riferdi
0 reviews
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -19%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
567
Profit Trades:
282 (49.73%)
Loss Trades:
285 (50.26%)
Best trade:
50.88 USD
Worst trade:
-52.13 USD
Gross Profit:
8 578.22 USD (847 517 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 234.85 USD (694 676 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (391.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
391.06 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
72.10%
Max deposit load:
21.00%
Latest trade:
43 minutes ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
343 (60.49%)
Short Trades:
224 (39.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
2.37 USD
Average Profit:
30.42 USD
Average Loss:
-25.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-494.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-494.11 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-15.79%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94.17 USD
Maximal:
1 476.83 USD (57.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.75% (714.80 USD)
By Equity:
19.32% (80.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 410
USDJPY 47
EURJPY 20
GBPUSD 19
GBPJPY 19
EURUSD 13
CHFJPY 9
CADJPY 8
AUDJPY 7
USDCAD 5
NZDUSD 4
USDCHF 3
NZDJPY 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
USDJPY 37
EURJPY 42
GBPUSD -23
GBPJPY -90
EURUSD -10
CHFJPY -47
CADJPY -26
AUDJPY -61
USDCAD 5
NZDUSD -1
USDCHF -19
NZDJPY 18
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 162K
USDJPY 4.5K
EURJPY 3.9K
GBPUSD -2K
GBPJPY -6K
EURUSD -649
CHFJPY -3.2K
CADJPY -1.7K
AUDJPY -4.5K
USDCAD 500
NZDUSD 1
USDCHF -1.5K
NZDJPY 1.5K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.88 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +391.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -494.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
FxClearing-Main2
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 28
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ACCORDUS-Server
0.00 × 1
318 more...
No reviews
2025.12.02 10:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.36% of days out of 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 17:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 12:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 10:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 13:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 07:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 05:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 12:22
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.53% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 07:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 03:14
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.53% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 18:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 17:31
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.55% of days out of 196 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 10:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 08:21
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.67% of days out of 187 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 07:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.13 16:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 17:45
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.