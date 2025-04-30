- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
491
Profit Trades:
218 (44.39%)
Loss Trades:
273 (55.60%)
Best trade:
496.37 USD
Worst trade:
-521.59 USD
Gross Profit:
50 649.33 USD (724 294 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45 369.84 USD (595 520 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (2 660.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 660.83 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
80.02%
Max deposit load:
12.36%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
349 (71.08%)
Short Trades:
142 (28.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
10.75 USD
Average Profit:
232.34 USD
Average Loss:
-166.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 021.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 363.65 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-6.14%
Annual Forecast:
-74.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 576.83 USD
Maximal:
6 630.94 USD (47.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.02% (6 630.94 USD)
By Equity:
7.42% (626.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|488
|GBPJPY
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|GBPJPY
|-10
|USDJPY
|144
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|127K
|GBPJPY
|-70
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +496.37 USD
Worst trade: -522 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 660.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 021.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
34
0%
491
44%
80%
1.11
10.75
USD
USD
49%
1:50