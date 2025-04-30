SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / King Navan
Suryahadi Pratama

King Navan

Suryahadi Pratama
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 65%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
491
Profit Trades:
218 (44.39%)
Loss Trades:
273 (55.60%)
Best trade:
496.37 USD
Worst trade:
-521.59 USD
Gross Profit:
50 649.33 USD (724 294 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45 369.84 USD (595 520 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (2 660.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 660.83 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
80.02%
Max deposit load:
12.36%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
349 (71.08%)
Short Trades:
142 (28.92%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
10.75 USD
Average Profit:
232.34 USD
Average Loss:
-166.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-2 021.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 363.65 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-6.14%
Annual Forecast:
-74.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 576.83 USD
Maximal:
6 630.94 USD (47.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.02% (6 630.94 USD)
By Equity:
7.42% (626.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 488
GBPJPY 2
USDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.1K
GBPJPY -10
USDJPY 144
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 127K
GBPJPY -70
USDJPY 2.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +496.37 USD
Worst trade: -522 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 660.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 021.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 3
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 1
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
NAS-Real
0.00 × 7
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
265 more...
No reviews
2025.09.25 01:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 19:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 16:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 05:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 08:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.06 08:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.01 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.21 05:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 17:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.10 02:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.31 01:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:50 - 1:200
2025.05.28 21:13
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.05.28 21:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 14:41
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.05.27 14:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.27 06:26
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.05.27 06:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.20 22:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.05.20 22:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 04:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
