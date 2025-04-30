The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

NordGroupInv-Real5 0.00 × 1 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 ADSS-Demo 0.00 × 3 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 1 InvestTechFx-Live 0.00 × 1 PriceMarkets-Live 0.00 × 7 FXNet-Real 0.00 × 1 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 SVSFX-Live 0.00 × 1 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 CoreLiquidity-Real 1 0.00 × 3 GO4X-Live 0.00 × 1 NAS-Real 0.00 × 7 CFHMarkets-Real 0.00 × 1 TallinexOu-PRO Live 0.00 × 3 AM-UK-Live 0.00 × 1 MTrading-Live 0.00 × 1 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real16 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real29 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 265 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor