- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
324
Profit Trades:
173 (53.39%)
Loss Trades:
151 (46.60%)
Best trade:
65.00 USD
Worst trade:
-44.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 388.56 USD (44 061 pips)
Gross Loss:
-889.30 USD (30 309 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (33.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
192.02 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
34.92%
Max deposit load:
25.34%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.25
Long Trades:
136 (41.98%)
Short Trades:
188 (58.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
1.54 USD
Average Profit:
8.03 USD
Average Loss:
-5.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-54.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
27.16%
Annual Forecast:
329.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
117.40 USD (8.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.11% (106.35 USD)
By Equity:
20.25% (111.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|41
|EURUSD
|33
|AUDJPY
|29
|AUDCAD
|26
|AUDUSD
|25
|USDJPY
|24
|USDCAD
|22
|CADJPY
|20
|GBPJPY
|18
|EURGBP
|17
|EURJPY
|16
|USDCHF
|9
|XAUUSD
|9
|AUDNZD
|7
|NZDJPY
|6
|EURAUD
|5
|EURCAD
|3
|GBPNZD
|3
|GBPCAD
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|NZDCHF
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|58
|EURUSD
|83
|AUDJPY
|20
|AUDCAD
|28
|AUDUSD
|38
|USDJPY
|46
|USDCAD
|28
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|-8
|EURGBP
|47
|EURJPY
|-23
|USDCHF
|64
|XAUUSD
|39
|AUDNZD
|1
|NZDJPY
|-10
|EURAUD
|43
|EURCAD
|-2
|GBPNZD
|17
|GBPCAD
|-2
|GBPAUD
|8
|CHFJPY
|11
|NZDCHF
|-1
|NZDCAD
|15
|EURCHF
|4
|GBPCHF
|-3
|NZDUSD
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-446
|EURUSD
|-1K
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|-559
|AUDUSD
|802
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|236
|CADJPY
|986
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|EURGBP
|1.6K
|EURJPY
|-580
|USDCHF
|948
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|AUDNZD
|171
|NZDJPY
|1K
|EURAUD
|1.6K
|EURCAD
|-300
|GBPNZD
|1.3K
|GBPCAD
|-269
|GBPAUD
|790
|CHFJPY
|833
|NZDCHF
|-115
|NZDCAD
|403
|EURCHF
|95
|GBPCHF
|-270
|NZDUSD
|14
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +65.00 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-Live29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
🚀 Operações 100% Manuais | Estratégia Moderada
Negociamos com foco em segurança e consistência: todas as entradas são feitas manualmente, sempre com Take Profit 🎯 e Stop Loss 🛡️ bem definidos.
❌ Sem Martingale. Sem Grid. Sem robôs perigosos.
📢 Sinais disponíveis no Telegram!
Estamos compartilhando todas as entradas prontas diretamente em nosso canal do Telegram.
👉🏻 Canal Telegram 👈🏻
Corretora Recomendada
Ic Trading
XM Global
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
USD
649
USD
USD
34
0%
324
53%
35%
1.56
1.54
USD
USD
20%
1:500