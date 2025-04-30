SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Sinais Forex Brasil
Rodrigo Rodrigues Barros Do Nascimento

Sinais Forex Brasil

Rodrigo Rodrigues Barros Do Nascimento
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 71%
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
324
Profit Trades:
173 (53.39%)
Loss Trades:
151 (46.60%)
Best trade:
65.00 USD
Worst trade:
-44.05 USD
Gross Profit:
1 388.56 USD (44 061 pips)
Gross Loss:
-889.30 USD (30 309 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (33.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
192.02 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
34.92%
Max deposit load:
25.34%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.25
Long Trades:
136 (41.98%)
Short Trades:
188 (58.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
1.54 USD
Average Profit:
8.03 USD
Average Loss:
-5.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-54.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-65.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
27.16%
Annual Forecast:
329.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
117.40 USD (8.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.11% (106.35 USD)
By Equity:
20.25% (111.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 41
EURUSD 33
AUDJPY 29
AUDCAD 26
AUDUSD 25
USDJPY 24
USDCAD 22
CADJPY 20
GBPJPY 18
EURGBP 17
EURJPY 16
USDCHF 9
XAUUSD 9
AUDNZD 7
NZDJPY 6
EURAUD 5
EURCAD 3
GBPNZD 3
GBPCAD 2
GBPAUD 2
CHFJPY 2
NZDCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
EURCHF 1
GBPCHF 1
NZDUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 58
EURUSD 83
AUDJPY 20
AUDCAD 28
AUDUSD 38
USDJPY 46
USDCAD 28
CADJPY 1
GBPJPY -8
EURGBP 47
EURJPY -23
USDCHF 64
XAUUSD 39
AUDNZD 1
NZDJPY -10
EURAUD 43
EURCAD -2
GBPNZD 17
GBPCAD -2
GBPAUD 8
CHFJPY 11
NZDCHF -1
NZDCAD 15
EURCHF 4
GBPCHF -3
NZDUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -446
EURUSD -1K
AUDJPY 2.5K
AUDCAD -559
AUDUSD 802
USDJPY 1.4K
USDCAD 236
CADJPY 986
GBPJPY -1.2K
EURGBP 1.6K
EURJPY -580
USDCHF 948
XAUUSD 3.9K
AUDNZD 171
NZDJPY 1K
EURAUD 1.6K
EURCAD -300
GBPNZD 1.3K
GBPCAD -269
GBPAUD 790
CHFJPY 833
NZDCHF -115
NZDCAD 403
EURCHF 95
GBPCHF -270
NZDUSD 14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.00 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-Live29" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🚀 Operações 100% Manuais | Estratégia Moderada

Negociamos com foco em segurança e consistência: todas as entradas são feitas manualmente, sempre com Take Profit 🎯 e Stop Loss 🛡️ bem definidos.

Sem Martingale. Sem Grid. Sem robôs perigosos.

📢 Sinais disponíveis no Telegram!
Estamos compartilhando todas as entradas prontas diretamente em nosso canal do Telegram.

👉🏻 Canal Telegram  👈🏻

Corretora Recomendada 

 Ic Trading
 XM Global

No reviews
2025.12.10 18:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 13:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 08:53
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 05:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 16:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 08:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.13 13:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.09 14:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.09 13:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.01 13:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.01 13:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.04.30 20:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.30 20:20
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.30 20:20
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.30 20:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.30 20:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sinais Forex Brasil
30 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
649
USD
34
0%
324
53%
35%
1.56
1.54
USD
20%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.