Bier Sukhamongkolsawat

B01WBLK_Select

Bier Sukhamongkolsawat
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 617%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 316
Profit Trades:
2 369 (71.44%)
Loss Trades:
947 (28.56%)
Best trade:
1 305.54 USD
Worst trade:
-802.13 USD
Gross Profit:
86 213.22 USD (500 396 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43 379.00 USD (382 652 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (258.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 666.66 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
96.21%
Max deposit load:
38.88%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
118
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
17.52
Long Trades:
1 643 (49.55%)
Short Trades:
1 673 (50.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
12.92 USD
Average Profit:
36.39 USD
Average Loss:
-45.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-566.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 252.29 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
21.36%
Annual Forecast:
259.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 445.21 USD (5.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.92% (2 445.21 USD)
By Equity:
54.11% (10 683.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 832
EURUSD+ 676
AUDCAD+ 640
AUDUSD+ 399
USDCAD+ 344
GBPAUD+ 293
EURCHF+ 132
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD+ 11K
EURUSD+ 9.4K
AUDCAD+ 9.7K
AUDUSD+ 6.2K
USDCAD+ 1.9K
GBPAUD+ 3.5K
EURCHF+ 1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD+ 2.5K
EURUSD+ 20K
AUDCAD+ 46K
AUDUSD+ 32K
USDCAD+ 3.7K
GBPAUD+ 7.1K
EURCHF+ 8.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 305.54 USD
Worst trade: -802 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +258.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -566.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 11:52
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 12:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 11:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 02:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 00:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 00:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 22:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 17:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
