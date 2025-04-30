SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Low Risk with P10 percent per month
Hon Kwan Max Tse

Low Risk with P10 percent per month

Hon Kwan Max Tse
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 104%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
549
Profit Trades:
377 (68.67%)
Loss Trades:
172 (31.33%)
Best trade:
63.58 USD
Worst trade:
-24.58 USD
Gross Profit:
2 781.15 USD (128 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-790.76 USD (52 462 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (43.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.21 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
96.18%
Max deposit load:
6.26%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
43.36
Long Trades:
291 (53.01%)
Short Trades:
258 (46.99%)
Profit Factor:
3.52
Expected Payoff:
3.63 USD
Average Profit:
7.38 USD
Average Loss:
-4.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-13.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.46%
Annual Forecast:
17.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.90 USD (2.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.38% (39.76 USD)
By Equity:
14.08% (157.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD+ 236
AUDCAD+ 132
XAUUSD+ 64
NZDCAD+ 45
EURUSD+ 28
USDCAD+ 28
NZDUSD+ 14
NZDCHF+ 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD+ 786
AUDCAD+ 499
XAUUSD+ 384
NZDCAD+ 78
EURUSD+ 135
USDCAD+ 46
NZDUSD+ 48
NZDCHF+ 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD+ 38K
AUDCAD+ 12K
XAUUSD+ 12K
NZDCAD+ 4.3K
EURUSD+ 4.3K
USDCAD+ 3.4K
NZDUSD+ 1.3K
NZDCHF+ 1.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.58 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.06.30 23:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.07 20:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.30 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.30 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
