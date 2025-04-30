- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
549
Profit Trades:
377 (68.67%)
Loss Trades:
172 (31.33%)
Best trade:
63.58 USD
Worst trade:
-24.58 USD
Gross Profit:
2 781.15 USD (128 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-790.76 USD (52 462 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (43.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64.21 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
96.18%
Max deposit load:
6.26%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
43.36
Long Trades:
291 (53.01%)
Short Trades:
258 (46.99%)
Profit Factor:
3.52
Expected Payoff:
3.63 USD
Average Profit:
7.38 USD
Average Loss:
-4.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-13.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
1.46%
Annual Forecast:
17.77%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.90 USD (2.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.38% (39.76 USD)
By Equity:
14.08% (157.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD+
|236
|AUDCAD+
|132
|XAUUSD+
|64
|NZDCAD+
|45
|EURUSD+
|28
|USDCAD+
|28
|NZDUSD+
|14
|NZDCHF+
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD+
|786
|AUDCAD+
|499
|XAUUSD+
|384
|NZDCAD+
|78
|EURUSD+
|135
|USDCAD+
|46
|NZDUSD+
|48
|NZDCHF+
|15
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD+
|38K
|AUDCAD+
|12K
|XAUUSD+
|12K
|NZDCAD+
|4.3K
|EURUSD+
|4.3K
|USDCAD+
|3.4K
|NZDUSD+
|1.3K
|NZDCHF+
|1.6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +63.58 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
