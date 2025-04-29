SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / FHen3939
John Kusuma

FHen3939

John Kusuma
0 reviews
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -20%
FBS-Real-6
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 199
Profit Trades:
3 359 (64.60%)
Loss Trades:
1 840 (35.39%)
Best trade:
28 152.01 USD
Worst trade:
-60 221.82 USD
Gross Profit:
267 727.92 USD (896 237 pips)
Gross Loss:
-219 937.43 USD (921 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (3 001.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28 277.27 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
14.76%
Max deposit load:
7.61%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
2 320 (44.62%)
Short Trades:
2 879 (55.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
9.19 USD
Average Profit:
79.70 USD
Average Loss:
-119.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-4 986.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60 221.82 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.48%
Annual Forecast:
6.37%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78 881.61 USD
Maximal:
86 272.11 USD (41.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.42% (86 272.11 USD)
By Equity:
22.61% (60 651.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5187
archived 11
USDJPY 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 93K
archived -45K
USDJPY 9
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -25K
archived 0
USDJPY 337
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28 152.01 USD
Worst trade: -60 222 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 001.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 986.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeWise-LiveUS
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDDemo02
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 2
FXCM-USDReal08
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
ICMCapitalUK-Real
0.00 × 20
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 3
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
IronFXBM-Real1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-USA2.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 2
172 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
1
No reviews
2026.01.18 04:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.01.17 02:04
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.02 02:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 08:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 07:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 06:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 03:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 02:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 03:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 01:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 08:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 07:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 07:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 11:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 09:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 08:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FHen3939
30 USD per month
-20%
0
0
USD
500K
USD
41
99%
5 199
64%
15%
1.21
9.19
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.