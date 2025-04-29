- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 199
Profit Trades:
3 359 (64.60%)
Loss Trades:
1 840 (35.39%)
Best trade:
28 152.01 USD
Worst trade:
-60 221.82 USD
Gross Profit:
267 727.92 USD (896 237 pips)
Gross Loss:
-219 937.43 USD (921 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (3 001.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28 277.27 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
14.76%
Max deposit load:
7.61%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.55
Long Trades:
2 320 (44.62%)
Short Trades:
2 879 (55.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
9.19 USD
Average Profit:
79.70 USD
Average Loss:
-119.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-4 986.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60 221.82 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.48%
Annual Forecast:
6.37%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
78 881.61 USD
Maximal:
86 272.11 USD (41.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.42% (86 272.11 USD)
By Equity:
22.61% (60 651.13 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5187
|archived
|11
|USDJPY
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|93K
|archived
|-45K
|USDJPY
|9
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-25K
|archived
|0
|USDJPY
|337
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28 152.01 USD
Worst trade: -60 222 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 001.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 986.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeWise-LiveUS
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDDemo02
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 2
|
FXCM-USDReal08
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapitalUK-Real
|0.00 × 20
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-USA2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 2
