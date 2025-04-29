The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeWise-LiveUS 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real8 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 1 FXCM-USDDemo02 0.00 × 2 AxiTrader-US02-Live 0.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Edge02 0.00 × 2 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 Axi-US09-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real28 0.00 × 2 FXCM-USDReal08 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 12 0.00 × 1 Axi-US07-Live 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge11 0.00 × 1 FXPIG-LIVE 0.00 × 1 ICMCapitalUK-Real 0.00 × 20 Exness-Real2 0.00 × 1 AxiTrader-US09-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live17 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 3 Axi-US05-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 1 IronFXBM-Real1 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge12 0.00 × 1 InstaForex-USA2.com 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 2 172 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor