Trades:
825
Profit Trades:
692 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
133 (16.12%)
Best trade:
104.33 USD
Worst trade:
-162.28 USD
Gross Profit:
5 485.11 USD (1 186 328 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 846.59 USD (113 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (315.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
462.24 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
97.81%
Max deposit load:
6.83%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
12.25
Long Trades:
534 (64.73%)
Short Trades:
291 (35.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.97
Expected Payoff:
4.41 USD
Average Profit:
7.93 USD
Average Loss:
-13.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-5.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.28 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.61%
Annual Forecast:
140.66%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.25 USD
Maximal:
296.94 USD (6.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.41% (287.83 USD)
By Equity:
23.03% (978.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|368
|US500CASH
|183
|XAUUSD
|115
|UK100CASH
|55
|AUDUSD
|35
|AUDNZD
|28
|NZDCAD
|15
|GBPUSD
|15
|USDJPY
|6
|EURGBP
|2
|WTICASH
|2
|US30CASH
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|US500CASH
|921
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|UK100CASH
|196
|AUDUSD
|34
|AUDNZD
|-429
|NZDCAD
|101
|GBPUSD
|-77
|USDJPY
|-47
|EURGBP
|7
|WTICASH
|56
|US30CASH
|21
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|98K
|US500CASH
|649K
|XAUUSD
|176K
|UK100CASH
|146K
|AUDUSD
|-585
|AUDNZD
|-14K
|NZDCAD
|319
|GBPUSD
|-753
|USDJPY
|-484
|EURGBP
|68
|WTICASH
|114
|US30CASH
|21K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.33 USD
Worst trade: -162 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +315.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.32 USD
Beating the US500 Investment Signal... Medium Risk , Lot Risk Calculated to always be safe - Expect Drawdowns but always Banking $$
