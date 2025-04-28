SignalsSections
Elias Abu Al-zulf

Beating US500 Investment Signal

Elias Abu Al-zulf
0 reviews
Reliability
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 154%
WindsorBrokers1-Real1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
825
Profit Trades:
692 (83.87%)
Loss Trades:
133 (16.12%)
Best trade:
104.33 USD
Worst trade:
-162.28 USD
Gross Profit:
5 485.11 USD (1 186 328 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 846.59 USD (113 135 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (315.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
462.24 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
97.81%
Max deposit load:
6.83%
Latest trade:
34 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
12.25
Long Trades:
534 (64.73%)
Short Trades:
291 (35.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.97
Expected Payoff:
4.41 USD
Average Profit:
7.93 USD
Average Loss:
-13.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-5.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-162.28 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.61%
Annual Forecast:
140.66%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.25 USD
Maximal:
296.94 USD (6.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.41% (287.83 USD)
By Equity:
23.03% (978.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 368
US500CASH 183
XAUUSD 115
UK100CASH 55
AUDUSD 35
AUDNZD 28
NZDCAD 15
GBPUSD 15
USDJPY 6
EURGBP 2
WTICASH 2
US30CASH 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.2K
US500CASH 921
XAUUSD 1.7K
UK100CASH 196
AUDUSD 34
AUDNZD -429
NZDCAD 101
GBPUSD -77
USDJPY -47
EURGBP 7
WTICASH 56
US30CASH 21
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 98K
US500CASH 649K
XAUUSD 176K
UK100CASH 146K
AUDUSD -585
AUDNZD -14K
NZDCAD 319
GBPUSD -753
USDJPY -484
EURGBP 68
WTICASH 114
US30CASH 21K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.33 USD
Worst trade: -162 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +315.43 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.32 USD

Beating the US500 Investment Signal... Medium Risk , Lot Risk Calculated to always be safe - Expect Drawdowns but always Banking $$ 
2025.12.11 19:01
2025.12.11 06:49
2025.08.26 10:06
2025.08.25 10:14
2025.08.25 10:14
2025.08.21 11:11
2025.08.17 20:21
2025.08.17 20:21
2025.07.16 01:30
2025.07.10 10:22
2025.07.10 10:22
2025.06.24 02:14
2025.06.18 20:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.11 20:16
2025.06.11 20:16
2025.06.11 11:14
2025.04.28 12:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Beating US500 Investment Signal
30 USD per month
154%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
41
86%
825
83%
98%
2.97
4.41
USD
23%
1:500
Copy

