Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
183 (63.76%)
Loss Trades:
104 (36.24%)
Best trade:
11.91 EUR
Worst trade:
-47.95 EUR
Gross Profit:
338.75 EUR (36 272 pips)
Gross Loss:
-318.96 EUR (35 226 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (21.06 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.44 EUR (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
10.87%
Max deposit load:
7.62%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
167 (58.19%)
Short Trades:
120 (41.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
0.07 EUR
Average Profit:
1.85 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.07 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-9.29 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.95 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-2.00%
Annual Forecast:
-24.26%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.62 EUR
Maximal:
47.95 EUR (35.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.58% (47.95 EUR)
By Equity:
4.64% (5.99 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|285
|XAUUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|77
|XAUUSD
|-54
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|6K
|XAUUSD
|-4.9K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.91 EUR
Worst trade: -48 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.06 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.29 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real-3
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.50 × 2
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.75 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.88 × 8
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.90 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.91 × 434
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.82 × 11
|
Exness-Real17
|1.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.93 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|2.38 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
Axi-US06-Live
|3.25 × 16
|
FBS-Real-3
|3.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.04 × 117
