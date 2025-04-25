SignalsSections
Chananchai Wutthithanyawat

MAIN MMM TMGM

Chananchai Wutthithanyawat
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 50%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 126
Profit Trades:
1 126 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
15.64 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
955.84 USD (88 839 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
1126 (955.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
955.84 USD (1126)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.54
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.38%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
1 126 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.85 USD
Average Profit:
0.85 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.17%
Annual Forecast:
14.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
37.05% (1 089.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XTIUSD 1126
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XTIUSD 956
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XTIUSD 89K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.64 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1126
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +955.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.30 × 27
No reviews
2025.12.16 13:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 10:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 09:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 08:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 19:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 17:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 15:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 10:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 14:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 15:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 10:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 09:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 21:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 21:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 17:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
