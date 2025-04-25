SignalsSections
Andrei Kulakov

TornadoFX

Andrei Kulakov
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 119%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 997
Profit Trades:
2 482 (82.81%)
Loss Trades:
515 (17.18%)
Best trade:
51.71 USD
Worst trade:
-50.78 USD
Gross Profit:
1 942.96 USD (171 014 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 184.84 USD (78 628 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (20.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.18 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
90.35%
Max deposit load:
52.84%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.26
Long Trades:
1 649 (55.02%)
Short Trades:
1 348 (44.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
0.78 USD
Average Loss:
-2.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-38.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.81 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.19%
Annual Forecast:
26.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
91.81 USD (7.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.45% (81.53 USD)
By Equity:
68.98% (1 308.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD 293
AUDNZD 278
EURCHF 260
GBPUSD 259
USDCAD 257
USDCHF 256
AUDCAD 255
GBPJPY 250
EURUSD 247
AUDUSD 246
NZDCAD 227
XAGUSD 169
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 64
AUDNZD 13
EURCHF 42
GBPUSD 64
USDCAD 44
USDCHF 93
AUDCAD 34
GBPJPY 51
EURUSD 53
AUDUSD 56
NZDCAD 24
XAGUSD 219
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD 12K
AUDNZD 15K
EURCHF 4.7K
GBPUSD 7.8K
USDCAD 8.1K
USDCHF 4.8K
AUDCAD 6.1K
GBPJPY 12K
EURUSD 8.1K
AUDUSD 6.6K
NZDCAD 4.7K
XAGUSD 4.6K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.71 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.25 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.27 × 171
ThreeTrader-Live
0.34 × 193
Exness-Real17
0.35 × 405
RoboForex-ECN
0.44 × 705
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.85 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.87 × 69
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.91 × 43
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
1.20 × 5
56 more...
Trading of pending orders by support and resistance levels. I don't use dangerous strategies and martingales.
No reviews
2025.12.03 19:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 18:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 01:49
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 00:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 00:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 23:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 22:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 21:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 20:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 14:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 09:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 07:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 06:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 02:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 04:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.24 20:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 13:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 17:44
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.20 16:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
