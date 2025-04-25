- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 997
Profit Trades:
2 482 (82.81%)
Loss Trades:
515 (17.18%)
Best trade:
51.71 USD
Worst trade:
-50.78 USD
Gross Profit:
1 942.96 USD (171 014 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 184.84 USD (78 628 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (20.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.18 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
90.35%
Max deposit load:
52.84%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.26
Long Trades:
1 649 (55.02%)
Short Trades:
1 348 (44.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
0.78 USD
Average Loss:
-2.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-38.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-91.81 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.19%
Annual Forecast:
26.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
91.81 USD (7.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.45% (81.53 USD)
By Equity:
68.98% (1 308.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|293
|AUDNZD
|278
|EURCHF
|260
|GBPUSD
|259
|USDCAD
|257
|USDCHF
|256
|AUDCAD
|255
|GBPJPY
|250
|EURUSD
|247
|AUDUSD
|246
|NZDCAD
|227
|XAGUSD
|169
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|64
|AUDNZD
|13
|EURCHF
|42
|GBPUSD
|64
|USDCAD
|44
|USDCHF
|93
|AUDCAD
|34
|GBPJPY
|51
|EURUSD
|53
|AUDUSD
|56
|NZDCAD
|24
|XAGUSD
|219
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|12K
|AUDNZD
|15K
|EURCHF
|4.7K
|GBPUSD
|7.8K
|USDCAD
|8.1K
|USDCHF
|4.8K
|AUDCAD
|6.1K
|GBPJPY
|12K
|EURUSD
|8.1K
|AUDUSD
|6.6K
|NZDCAD
|4.7K
|XAGUSD
|4.6K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +51.71 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.25 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.27 × 171
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.34 × 193
|
Exness-Real17
|0.35 × 405
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.44 × 705
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.77 × 137
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.80 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.85 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.87 × 69
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.91 × 43
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.20 × 5
Trading of pending orders by support and resistance levels. I don't use dangerous strategies and martingales.
