SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / TornadoFX
Andrei Kulakov

TornadoFX

Andrei Kulakov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 103%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 461
Profit Trade:
2 040 (82.89%)
Loss Trade:
421 (17.11%)
Best Trade:
51.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-50.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 723.93 USD (144 625 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 087.96 USD (65 748 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (20.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
100.18 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
85.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
37.31%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
59
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.93
Long Trade:
1 288 (52.34%)
Short Trade:
1 173 (47.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
0.26 USD
Profitto medio:
0.85 USD
Perdita media:
-2.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-38.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-91.81 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
7.27%
Previsione annuale:
89.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
91.81 USD (7.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.45% (81.53 USD)
Per equità:
65.19% (553.68 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPAUD 244
USDCHF 222
USDCAD 213
EURCHF 212
AUDCAD 210
GBPUSD 208
GBPJPY 205
AUDUSD 202
EURUSD 198
AUDNZD 194
NZDCAD 184
XAGUSD 169
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPAUD 57
USDCHF 46
USDCAD 36
EURCHF 36
AUDCAD 28
GBPUSD 56
GBPJPY 38
AUDUSD 50
EURUSD 44
AUDNZD 6
NZDCAD 21
XAGUSD 219
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPAUD 11K
USDCHF 4.2K
USDCAD 6.6K
EURCHF 4.1K
AUDCAD 5K
GBPUSD 6.8K
GBPJPY 9.5K
AUDUSD 5.8K
EURUSD 7.1K
AUDNZD 13K
NZDCAD 4K
XAGUSD 4.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +51.71 USD
Worst Trade: -51 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -38.50 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.25 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.27 × 171
ThreeTrader-Live
0.34 × 193
Exness-Real17
0.35 × 405
RoboForex-ECN
0.44 × 705
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
FusionMarkets-Live
0.70 × 828
AxioryAsia-06Live
0.75 × 562
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.77 × 137
DooPrime-Live 2
0.80 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.85 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.87 × 69
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.91 × 43
Pepperstone-Edge02
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
1.00 × 1
56 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Trading of pending orders by support and resistance levels. I don't use dangerous strategies and martingales.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 13:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 08:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 05:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 04:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 01:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 14:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 19:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 16:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 07:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 20:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 16:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 10:50
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati