- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 461
Profit Trade:
2 040 (82.89%)
Loss Trade:
421 (17.11%)
Best Trade:
51.71 USD
Worst Trade:
-50.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 723.93 USD (144 625 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 087.96 USD (65 748 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (20.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
100.18 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
85.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
37.31%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
59
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.93
Long Trade:
1 288 (52.34%)
Short Trade:
1 173 (47.66%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.58
Profitto previsto:
0.26 USD
Profitto medio:
0.85 USD
Perdita media:
-2.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-38.50 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-91.81 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
7.27%
Previsione annuale:
89.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
91.81 USD (7.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.45% (81.53 USD)
Per equità:
65.19% (553.68 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|244
|USDCHF
|222
|USDCAD
|213
|EURCHF
|212
|AUDCAD
|210
|GBPUSD
|208
|GBPJPY
|205
|AUDUSD
|202
|EURUSD
|198
|AUDNZD
|194
|NZDCAD
|184
|XAGUSD
|169
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPAUD
|57
|USDCHF
|46
|USDCAD
|36
|EURCHF
|36
|AUDCAD
|28
|GBPUSD
|56
|GBPJPY
|38
|AUDUSD
|50
|EURUSD
|44
|AUDNZD
|6
|NZDCAD
|21
|XAGUSD
|219
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPAUD
|11K
|USDCHF
|4.2K
|USDCAD
|6.6K
|EURCHF
|4.1K
|AUDCAD
|5K
|GBPUSD
|6.8K
|GBPJPY
|9.5K
|AUDUSD
|5.8K
|EURUSD
|7.1K
|AUDNZD
|13K
|NZDCAD
|4K
|XAGUSD
|4.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +51.71 USD
Worst Trade: -51 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -38.50 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.25 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.27 × 171
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.34 × 193
|
Exness-Real17
|0.35 × 405
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.44 × 705
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.70 × 828
|
AxioryAsia-06Live
|0.75 × 562
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.77 × 137
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.80 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.85 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.87 × 69
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.91 × 43
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|1.00 × 1
Trading of pending orders by support and resistance levels. I don't use dangerous strategies and martingales.
