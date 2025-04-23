SignalsSections
Nils R M Peleman

Unity Signal

Nils R M Peleman
0 reviews
Reliability
52 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 100%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 004
Profit Trades:
756 (75.29%)
Loss Trades:
248 (24.70%)
Best trade:
28 878.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-12 714.92 EUR
Gross Profit:
693 069.75 EUR (101 652 pips)
Gross Loss:
-341 917.16 EUR (84 487 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (16 734.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83 159.78 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
96.28%
Max deposit load:
13.78%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.81
Long Trades:
468 (46.61%)
Short Trades:
536 (53.39%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
349.75 EUR
Average Profit:
916.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-1 378.70 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-20 386.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35 780.68 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
3.33%
Annual Forecast:
40.38%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
545.10 EUR
Maximal:
35 780.68 EUR (5.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.14% (34 565.47 EUR)
By Equity:
13.35% (83 907.77 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 547
NZDCAD 415
AUDNZD 42
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 249K
NZDCAD 138K
AUDNZD 13K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 7.4K
NZDCAD 9.9K
AUDNZD -36
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28 878.39 EUR
Worst trade: -12 715 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +16 734.43 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -20 386.15 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Unity Signal – One Strategy. One Direction. One Result.


Unity Signal delivers reliable trading signals focused on consistent profitability and effective risk management. Built on a solid strategy, this signal is ideal for traders who value simplicity, strength and discipline.

Symbols traded on this account:

• AUDCAD
• NZDCAD


No reviews
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 23:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 23:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 17:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
