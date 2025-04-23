- Growth
Trades:
1 004
Profit Trades:
756 (75.29%)
Loss Trades:
248 (24.70%)
Best trade:
28 878.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-12 714.92 EUR
Gross Profit:
693 069.75 EUR (101 652 pips)
Gross Loss:
-341 917.16 EUR (84 487 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (16 734.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
83 159.78 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
96.28%
Max deposit load:
13.78%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.81
Long Trades:
468 (46.61%)
Short Trades:
536 (53.39%)
Profit Factor:
2.03
Expected Payoff:
349.75 EUR
Average Profit:
916.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-1 378.70 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-20 386.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35 780.68 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
3.33%
Annual Forecast:
40.38%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
545.10 EUR
Maximal:
35 780.68 EUR (5.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.14% (34 565.47 EUR)
By Equity:
13.35% (83 907.77 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|547
|NZDCAD
|415
|AUDNZD
|42
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|249K
|NZDCAD
|138K
|AUDNZD
|13K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|7.4K
|NZDCAD
|9.9K
|AUDNZD
|-36
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +28 878.39 EUR
Worst trade: -12 715 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +16 734.43 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -20 386.15 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Unity Signal – One Strategy. One Direction. One Result.
• AUDCAD
Unity Signal delivers reliable trading signals focused on consistent profitability and effective risk management. Built on a solid strategy, this signal is ideal for traders who value simplicity, strength and discipline.
Symbols traded on this account:
• AUDCAD
• NZDCAD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
100%
0
0
USD
USD
701K
EUR
EUR
52
99%
1 004
75%
96%
2.02
349.75
EUR
EUR
13%
1:500