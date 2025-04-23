- Growth
Trades:
373
Profit Trades:
284 (76.13%)
Loss Trades:
89 (23.86%)
Best trade:
82.56 USD
Worst trade:
-146.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 721.38 USD (56 957 pips)
Gross Loss:
-963.64 USD (37 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (529.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
529.15 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
53.11%
Max deposit load:
116.47%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
219 (58.71%)
Short Trades:
154 (41.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
2.03 USD
Average Profit:
6.06 USD
Average Loss:
-10.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-65.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-210.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.28%
Annual Forecast:
39.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
310.63 USD (27.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.82% (210.00 USD)
By Equity:
52.74% (292.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|102
|GBPCHF
|84
|AUDCAD
|56
|NZDCAD
|51
|NZDUSD
|33
|USDCAD
|28
|AUDNZD
|19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|555
|GBPCHF
|68
|AUDCAD
|26
|NZDCAD
|26
|NZDUSD
|57
|USDCAD
|16
|AUDNZD
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|GBPCHF
|-2K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|NZDCAD
|2K
|NZDUSD
|-662
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|AUDNZD
|1.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +82.56 USD
Worst trade: -146 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +529.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
GOLD RUSH System
GoldRush's advanced strategies and technologies offer a reliable solution tailored to the complexities of the gold market.
It combines intelligent and adaptive strategies with advanced features such as multi-timeframe analysis, automatic trade adjustments, and precise risk management.
