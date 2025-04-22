SignalsSections
Zhen Min Zhu

Golden Key Classic

Zhen Min Zhu
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 172%
XMGlobal-Real 251
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
49 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
35 (41.67%)
Best trade:
65.28 USD
Worst trade:
-43.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 357.69 USD (129 256 pips)
Gross Loss:
-990.15 USD (86 567 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (201.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
201.31 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
29.35%
Max deposit load:
30.33%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.41
Long Trades:
40 (47.62%)
Short Trades:
44 (52.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
4.38 USD
Average Profit:
27.71 USD
Average Loss:
-28.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-209.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-209.47 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-14.19%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
106.10 USD
Maximal:
260.74 USD (34.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.79% (106.10 USD)
By Equity:
18.20% (24.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 84
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 368
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 43K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +65.28 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +201.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -209.47 USD

此信号EA：Golden Key

如果您之前从未订阅过信号，请务必查看这篇文章：

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/signals/subscribe 


订阅Golden Key Classic 信号时，请务必注意以下几点：

1. 此信号为专门交易Gold（XAUUSD）的经典趋势交易信号，每个订单都带有止损和止盈；

2. 建议您的账户杠杆不低于100倍，您的账户余额不得少于 500 美元；

3. 此信号的账户为XM平台的Ultra Low Standard类型账户，为更加准确的复制信号，建议您在XM经纪商处，开设相同类型的账户；（点此开户：XM-Ultra Low Standard

4. 此信号并非高频交易信号，可能会有一周内都不交易的时候，这是正常现象；

5.  MT4 终端需全天候运行，建议您租用 VPS 服务器，这非常重要！


