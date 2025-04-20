- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
314
Profit Trades:
121 (38.53%)
Loss Trades:
193 (61.46%)
Best trade:
130.07 AUD
Worst trade:
-140.58 AUD
Gross Profit:
3 058.41 AUD (59 427 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 425.10 AUD (58 137 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (233.18 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
295.86 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
43.17%
Max deposit load:
67.64%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
119 (37.90%)
Short Trades:
195 (62.10%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-1.17 AUD
Average Profit:
25.28 AUD
Average Loss:
-17.75 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-363.70 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-384.91 AUD (15)
Monthly growth:
-5.32%
Annual Forecast:
-64.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
665.13 AUD
Maximal:
740.03 AUD (68.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.73% (739.45 AUD)
By Equity:
14.02% (73.56 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|174
|EURCAD
|14
|GBPUSD
|11
|LTCUSD
|11
|XAGUSD
|10
|EURNZD
|9
|CADJPY
|9
|AUDNZD
|8
|USDJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|7
|XAUUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|6
|AUDCAD
|6
|GBPAUD
|6
|EURAUD
|5
|GBPJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|GBPCHF
|3
|GBPCAD
|3
|BTCUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDSEK
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-198
|EURCAD
|-43
|GBPUSD
|-6
|LTCUSD
|89
|XAGUSD
|15
|EURNZD
|-16
|CADJPY
|-36
|AUDNZD
|-40
|USDJPY
|37
|USDCAD
|-19
|XAUUSD
|-55
|AUDUSD
|-15
|AUDCAD
|-34
|GBPAUD
|-58
|EURAUD
|99
|GBPJPY
|13
|EURJPY
|82
|GBPCHF
|-53
|GBPCAD
|-45
|BTCUSD
|3
|AUDJPY
|0
|EURGBP
|19
|NZDUSD
|-10
|USDSEK
|-8
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|976
|EURCAD
|-775
|GBPUSD
|428
|LTCUSD
|487
|XAGUSD
|253
|EURNZD
|-2.3K
|CADJPY
|-962
|AUDNZD
|-834
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|USDCAD
|-160
|XAUUSD
|-1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-436
|AUDCAD
|-710
|GBPAUD
|-2.7K
|EURAUD
|2.9K
|GBPJPY
|-643
|EURJPY
|2K
|GBPCHF
|-737
|GBPCAD
|-916
|BTCUSD
|9.4K
|AUDJPY
|5
|EURGBP
|249
|NZDUSD
|-130
|USDSEK
|-5.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +130.07 AUD
Worst trade: -141 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +233.18 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -363.70 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AAAFx-5 Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
