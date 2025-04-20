SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Realx
Rajesh Krishnan Rajan

Realx

Rajesh Krishnan Rajan
0 reviews
143 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -37%
AAAFx-5 Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
314
Profit Trades:
121 (38.53%)
Loss Trades:
193 (61.46%)
Best trade:
130.07 AUD
Worst trade:
-140.58 AUD
Gross Profit:
3 058.41 AUD (59 427 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 425.10 AUD (58 137 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (233.18 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
295.86 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
43.17%
Max deposit load:
67.64%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.50
Long Trades:
119 (37.90%)
Short Trades:
195 (62.10%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-1.17 AUD
Average Profit:
25.28 AUD
Average Loss:
-17.75 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-363.70 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-384.91 AUD (15)
Monthly growth:
-5.32%
Annual Forecast:
-64.50%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
665.13 AUD
Maximal:
740.03 AUD (68.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.73% (739.45 AUD)
By Equity:
14.02% (73.56 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 174
EURCAD 14
GBPUSD 11
LTCUSD 11
XAGUSD 10
EURNZD 9
CADJPY 9
AUDNZD 8
USDJPY 8
USDCAD 7
XAUUSD 6
AUDUSD 6
AUDCAD 6
GBPAUD 6
EURAUD 5
GBPJPY 5
EURJPY 4
GBPCHF 3
GBPCAD 3
BTCUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
EURGBP 2
NZDUSD 2
USDSEK 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -198
EURCAD -43
GBPUSD -6
LTCUSD 89
XAGUSD 15
EURNZD -16
CADJPY -36
AUDNZD -40
USDJPY 37
USDCAD -19
XAUUSD -55
AUDUSD -15
AUDCAD -34
GBPAUD -58
EURAUD 99
GBPJPY 13
EURJPY 82
GBPCHF -53
GBPCAD -45
BTCUSD 3
AUDJPY 0
EURGBP 19
NZDUSD -10
USDSEK -8
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 976
EURCAD -775
GBPUSD 428
LTCUSD 487
XAGUSD 253
EURNZD -2.3K
CADJPY -962
AUDNZD -834
USDJPY 2.4K
USDCAD -160
XAUUSD -1.1K
AUDUSD -436
AUDCAD -710
GBPAUD -2.7K
EURAUD 2.9K
GBPJPY -643
EURJPY 2K
GBPCHF -737
GBPCAD -916
BTCUSD 9.4K
AUDJPY 5
EURGBP 249
NZDUSD -130
USDSEK -5.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +130.07 AUD
Worst trade: -141 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +233.18 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -363.70 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AAAFx-5 Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 12
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.47 × 260
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.55 × 33
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.80 × 426
Eightcap-Live
3.04 × 749
No reviews
2026.01.08 08:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 15:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 154 days. This comprises 15.65% of days out of the 984 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 00:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 23:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 03:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 03:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.26 11:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 07:38
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.29 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.29 13:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.28 10:25
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.18 08:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
