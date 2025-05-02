SignalsSections
Sukamto

BuyGold

Sukamto
1 review
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 625%
ValburyAsiaFutures-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
933
Profit Trades:
923 (98.92%)
Loss Trades:
10 (1.07%)
Best trade:
295.05 USD
Worst trade:
-868.60 USD
Gross Profit:
34 794.28 USD (562 041 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 381.26 USD (23 920 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
331 (14 674.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 674.58 USD (331)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
82.77%
Max deposit load:
1.30%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
14.23
Long Trades:
929 (99.57%)
Short Trades:
4 (0.43%)
Profit Factor:
14.61
Expected Payoff:
34.74 USD
Average Profit:
37.70 USD
Average Loss:
-238.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 277.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 277.70 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.25%
Annual Forecast:
75.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 277.70 USD (10.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.75% (2 277.70 USD)
By Equity:
53.24% (10 949.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.fs1 731
XAUUSD.v3 202
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.fs1 30K
XAUUSD.v3 2.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.fs1 379K
XAUUSD.v3 159K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +295.05 USD
Worst trade: -869 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 331
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +14 674.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 277.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Average rating:
tdeboest
521
tdeboest 2025.05.02 12:34 
 

Do NOT subscribe!!! The signal provider does not ever use stop loss.

2025.11.24 06:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 05:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 04:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 02:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 12:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 11:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 23:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 22:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 20:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.28 01:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 13:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 12:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 11:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 10:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
