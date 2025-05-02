- Growth
Trades:
933
Profit Trades:
923 (98.92%)
Loss Trades:
10 (1.07%)
Best trade:
295.05 USD
Worst trade:
-868.60 USD
Gross Profit:
34 794.28 USD (562 041 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 381.26 USD (23 920 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
331 (14 674.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 674.58 USD (331)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.61
Trading activity:
82.77%
Max deposit load:
1.30%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
14.23
Long Trades:
929 (99.57%)
Short Trades:
4 (0.43%)
Profit Factor:
14.61
Expected Payoff:
34.74 USD
Average Profit:
37.70 USD
Average Loss:
-238.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 277.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 277.70 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.25%
Annual Forecast:
75.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 277.70 USD (10.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.75% (2 277.70 USD)
By Equity:
53.24% (10 949.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.fs1
|731
|XAUUSD.v3
|202
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.fs1
|30K
|XAUUSD.v3
|2.9K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.fs1
|379K
|XAUUSD.v3
|159K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +295.05 USD
Worst trade: -869 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 331
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +14 674.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 277.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Do NOT subscribe!!! The signal provider does not ever use stop loss.