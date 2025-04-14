- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
286
Profit Trades:
198 (69.23%)
Loss Trades:
88 (30.77%)
Best trade:
2 700.70 USD
Worst trade:
-1 484.10 USD
Gross Profit:
45 858.32 USD (453 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 143.43 USD (108 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (2 021.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 163.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
90.97%
Max deposit load:
48.09%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.52
Long Trades:
166 (58.04%)
Short Trades:
120 (41.96%)
Profit Factor:
3.24
Expected Payoff:
110.89 USD
Average Profit:
231.61 USD
Average Loss:
-160.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-373.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 742.90 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
433.17%
Annual Forecast:
5 255.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 742.90 USD (29.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.64% (5 742.90 USD)
By Equity:
78.64% (5 742.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|196
|USDJPY
|18
|GBPJPY
|18
|EURJPY
|13
|AUDJPY
|9
|NZDJPY
|8
|GBPNZD
|4
|EURNZD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|CL.R
|3
|EURUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|32K
|USDJPY
|342
|GBPJPY
|-694
|EURJPY
|-311
|AUDJPY
|86
|NZDJPY
|-119
|GBPNZD
|-79
|EURNZD
|53
|USDCAD
|23
|CL.R
|189
|EURUSD
|30
|EURCAD
|16
|USDCHF
|81
|GBPUSD
|19
|EURCHF
|6
|EURAUD
|66
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|350K
|USDJPY
|5.6K
|GBPJPY
|-10K
|EURJPY
|-4.8K
|AUDJPY
|1.1K
|NZDJPY
|-773
|GBPNZD
|-586
|EURNZD
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|402
|CL.R
|194
|EURUSD
|359
|EURCAD
|270
|USDCHF
|690
|GBPUSD
|207
|EURCHF
|65
|EURAUD
|1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 700.70 USD
Worst trade: -1 484 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 021.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -373.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
FxClearing-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 27
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
bismillah...
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
2 983%
0
0
USD
USD
20K
USD
USD
37
0%
286
69%
91%
3.24
110.89
USD
USD
79%
1:200