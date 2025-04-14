SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Black Paper
Neni Arwanda

Black Paper

Neni Arwanda
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 2 983%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
286
Profit Trades:
198 (69.23%)
Loss Trades:
88 (30.77%)
Best trade:
2 700.70 USD
Worst trade:
-1 484.10 USD
Gross Profit:
45 858.32 USD (453 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 143.43 USD (108 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (2 021.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 163.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
90.97%
Max deposit load:
48.09%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.52
Long Trades:
166 (58.04%)
Short Trades:
120 (41.96%)
Profit Factor:
3.24
Expected Payoff:
110.89 USD
Average Profit:
231.61 USD
Average Loss:
-160.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-373.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 742.90 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
433.17%
Annual Forecast:
5 255.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 742.90 USD (29.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.64% (5 742.90 USD)
By Equity:
78.64% (5 742.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 196
USDJPY 18
GBPJPY 18
EURJPY 13
AUDJPY 9
NZDJPY 8
GBPNZD 4
EURNZD 4
USDCAD 3
CL.R 3
EURUSD 3
EURCAD 2
USDCHF 2
GBPUSD 1
EURCHF 1
EURAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 32K
USDJPY 342
GBPJPY -694
EURJPY -311
AUDJPY 86
NZDJPY -119
GBPNZD -79
EURNZD 53
USDCAD 23
CL.R 189
EURUSD 30
EURCAD 16
USDCHF 81
GBPUSD 19
EURCHF 6
EURAUD 66
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 350K
USDJPY 5.6K
GBPJPY -10K
EURJPY -4.8K
AUDJPY 1.1K
NZDJPY -773
GBPNZD -586
EURNZD 1.5K
USDCAD 402
CL.R 194
EURUSD 359
EURCAD 270
USDCHF 690
GBPUSD 207
EURCHF 65
EURAUD 1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 700.70 USD
Worst trade: -1 484 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 021.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -373.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
FxClearing-Main2
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 27
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
bismillah...
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Black Paper
1000 USD per month
2 983%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
37
0%
286
69%
91%
3.24
110.89
USD
79%
1:200
