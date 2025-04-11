SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Linar Gain
Linar Gainetdinov

Linar Gain

Linar Gainetdinov
0 reviews
Reliability
56 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 24%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
415
Profit Trades:
231 (55.66%)
Loss Trades:
184 (44.34%)
Best trade:
9 771.07 RUB
Worst trade:
-8 814.62 RUB
Gross Profit:
151 593.89 RUB (30 968 pips)
Gross Loss:
-166 828.92 RUB (25 882 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (21 574.14 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 574.14 RUB (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
14.28%
Max deposit load:
111.47%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
202 (48.67%)
Short Trades:
213 (51.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-36.71 RUB
Average Profit:
656.25 RUB
Average Loss:
-906.68 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
56 (-8 216.90 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29 299.10 RUB (7)
Monthly growth:
11.35%
Annual Forecast:
137.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23 629.25 RUB
Maximal:
37 483.17 RUB (157.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.03% (36 329.34 RUB)
By Equity:
16.49% (5 614.59 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 394
GBPJPYrfd 15
USDJPYrfd 3
GBPUSDrfd 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd -176
GBPJPYrfd -59
USDJPYrfd -31
GBPUSDrfd 13
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd 5.1K
GBPJPYrfd 156
USDJPYrfd -313
GBPUSDrfd 99
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 771.07 RUB
Worst trade: -8 815 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +21 574.14 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 216.90 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.12 07:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 13:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 05:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.29% of days out of 342 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 19:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 19:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.30 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.24 22:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.19 09:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.18 19:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 14:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.27 14:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.26 21:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.16 15:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 17:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.30 09:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.29 17:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 154 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.29 13:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.22 06:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.20 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 142 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.20 11:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.