Dmitrii Grishkov

Ufarub

Dmitrii Grishkov
0 reviews
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -67%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 103
Profit Trades:
531 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
572 (51.86%)
Best trade:
6 463.46 RUB
Worst trade:
-14 268.69 RUB
Gross Profit:
301 675.62 RUB (166 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-374 974.30 RUB (183 094 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (2 194.14 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 623.29 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
85.33%
Max deposit load:
123.17%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
360 (32.64%)
Short Trades:
743 (67.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-66.45 RUB
Average Profit:
568.13 RUB
Average Loss:
-655.55 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-57 283.27 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57 283.27 RUB (18)
Monthly growth:
-36.51%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75 235.96 RUB
Maximal:
90 049.45 RUB (453.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.72% (89 947.66 RUB)
By Equity:
46.22% (13 371.69 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYrfd 874
GBPJPYrfd 49
GBPUSDrfd 48
XAUUSDrfd 38
AUDJPYrfd 32
CHFJPYrfd 20
EURUSDrfd 16
GBPCADrfd 10
GBPNZDrfd 5
EURAUDrfd 3
EURJPYrfd 2
USDRUBrfd 1
#LCO 1
CNYRUBrfd 1
AUDNZDrfd 1
EURCADrfd 1
EURGBPrfd 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYrfd -183
GBPJPYrfd -636
GBPUSDrfd 100
XAUUSDrfd -53
AUDJPYrfd -353
CHFJPYrfd -125
EURUSDrfd 9
GBPCADrfd -9
GBPNZDrfd 21
EURAUDrfd 14
EURJPYrfd -18
USDRUBrfd 5
#LCO 0
CNYRUBrfd 0
AUDNZDrfd 8
EURCADrfd 6
EURGBPrfd 3
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYrfd 3.6K
GBPJPYrfd -13K
GBPUSDrfd 1.9K
XAUUSDrfd -4.1K
AUDJPYrfd -7.3K
CHFJPYrfd -3.6K
EURUSDrfd 936
GBPCADrfd -613
GBPNZDrfd 887
EURAUDrfd 783
EURJPYrfd -313
USDRUBrfd 2.8K
#LCO -10
CNYRUBrfd 65
AUDNZDrfd 492
EURCADrfd 213
EURGBPrfd 73
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 463.46 RUB
Worst trade: -14 269 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 194.14 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -57 283.27 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.19 07:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 00:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 21:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 18:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 06:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 20:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 17:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 16:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 05:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 14:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 13:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
