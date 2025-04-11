- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 103
Profit Trades:
531 (48.14%)
Loss Trades:
572 (51.86%)
Best trade:
6 463.46 RUB
Worst trade:
-14 268.69 RUB
Gross Profit:
301 675.62 RUB (166 407 pips)
Gross Loss:
-374 974.30 RUB (183 094 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (2 194.14 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 623.29 RUB (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
85.33%
Max deposit load:
123.17%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.81
Long Trades:
360 (32.64%)
Short Trades:
743 (67.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.80
Expected Payoff:
-66.45 RUB
Average Profit:
568.13 RUB
Average Loss:
-655.55 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-57 283.27 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57 283.27 RUB (18)
Monthly growth:
-36.51%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
75 235.96 RUB
Maximal:
90 049.45 RUB (453.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
84.72% (89 947.66 RUB)
By Equity:
46.22% (13 371.69 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPYrfd
|874
|GBPJPYrfd
|49
|GBPUSDrfd
|48
|XAUUSDrfd
|38
|AUDJPYrfd
|32
|CHFJPYrfd
|20
|EURUSDrfd
|16
|GBPCADrfd
|10
|GBPNZDrfd
|5
|EURAUDrfd
|3
|EURJPYrfd
|2
|USDRUBrfd
|1
|#LCO
|1
|CNYRUBrfd
|1
|AUDNZDrfd
|1
|EURCADrfd
|1
|EURGBPrfd
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPYrfd
|-183
|GBPJPYrfd
|-636
|GBPUSDrfd
|100
|XAUUSDrfd
|-53
|AUDJPYrfd
|-353
|CHFJPYrfd
|-125
|EURUSDrfd
|9
|GBPCADrfd
|-9
|GBPNZDrfd
|21
|EURAUDrfd
|14
|EURJPYrfd
|-18
|USDRUBrfd
|5
|#LCO
|0
|CNYRUBrfd
|0
|AUDNZDrfd
|8
|EURCADrfd
|6
|EURGBPrfd
|3
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPYrfd
|3.6K
|GBPJPYrfd
|-13K
|GBPUSDrfd
|1.9K
|XAUUSDrfd
|-4.1K
|AUDJPYrfd
|-7.3K
|CHFJPYrfd
|-3.6K
|EURUSDrfd
|936
|GBPCADrfd
|-613
|GBPNZDrfd
|887
|EURAUDrfd
|783
|EURJPYrfd
|-313
|USDRUBrfd
|2.8K
|#LCO
|-10
|CNYRUBrfd
|65
|AUDNZDrfd
|492
|EURCADrfd
|213
|EURGBPrfd
|73
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 463.46 RUB
Worst trade: -14 269 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 194.14 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -57 283.27 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
