- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
481
Profit Trades:
438 (91.06%)
Loss Trades:
43 (8.94%)
Best trade:
151.88 USD
Worst trade:
-111.45 USD
Gross Profit:
6 262.19 USD (626 014 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 066.23 USD (106 606 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (695.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
695.75 USD (62)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
98.69%
Max deposit load:
38.03%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
21.78
Long Trades:
481 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.87
Expected Payoff:
10.80 USD
Average Profit:
14.30 USD
Average Loss:
-24.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-238.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-238.57 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
19.67%
Annual Forecast:
238.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
238.57 USD (15.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.90% (222.88 USD)
By Equity:
91.98% (1 403.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|481
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|5.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|519K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +151.88 USD
Worst trade: -111 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 62
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +695.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -238.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
modal 500 usd - 18,67 usd (utk VPN) + 300 usd (bonus equity - tdk bisa di ambil) = 781.33 usd
11 mar 2025, balance = 500, lot = 0.01
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
685%
0
0
USD
USD
5.9K
USD
USD
37
99%
481
91%
99%
5.87
10.80
USD
USD
92%
1:500