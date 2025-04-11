SignalsSections
Chandra Liedodo

XmMASTER

Chandra Liedodo
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 685%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
481
Profit Trades:
438 (91.06%)
Loss Trades:
43 (8.94%)
Best trade:
151.88 USD
Worst trade:
-111.45 USD
Gross Profit:
6 262.19 USD (626 014 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 066.23 USD (106 606 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (695.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
695.75 USD (62)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
98.69%
Max deposit load:
38.03%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
21.78
Long Trades:
481 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.87
Expected Payoff:
10.80 USD
Average Profit:
14.30 USD
Average Loss:
-24.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-238.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-238.57 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
19.67%
Annual Forecast:
238.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
238.57 USD (15.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.90% (222.88 USD)
By Equity:
91.98% (1 403.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 481
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 5.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 519K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +151.88 USD
Worst trade: -111 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 62
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +695.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -238.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

modal 500 usd - 18,67 usd (utk VPN) + 300 usd (bonus equity - tdk bisa di ambil) = 781.33 usd


11 mar 2025, balance = 500, lot = 0.01



No reviews
2025.11.26 11:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 01:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 02:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 02:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 23:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 21:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 23:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 22:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 07:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 02:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.22 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 10:42
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 22:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
XmMASTER
30 USD per month
685%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
37
99%
481
91%
99%
5.87
10.80
USD
92%
1:500
Copy

