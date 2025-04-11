SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Mathbot Medium RR
Vitalie Schimbator

Mathbot Medium RR

Vitalie Schimbator
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 370 USD per month
growth since 2025 89%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 901
Profit Trades:
1 804 (94.89%)
Loss Trades:
97 (5.10%)
Best trade:
11 091.48 USD
Worst trade:
-5 581.21 USD
Gross Profit:
70 925.03 USD (816 804 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 657.45 USD (844 058 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
152 (2 561.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 264.88 USD (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
54.97%
Max deposit load:
3.25%
Latest trade:
10 minutes ago
Trades per week:
111
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.67
Long Trades:
1 082 (56.92%)
Short Trades:
819 (43.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
18.55 USD
Average Profit:
39.32 USD
Average Loss:
-367.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-285.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 581.21 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.43%
Annual Forecast:
90.28%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
932.51 USD
Maximal:
6 219.20 USD (13.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.48% (6 219.20 USD)
By Equity:
13.39% (9 684.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1893
ETHUSD 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 36K
ETHUSD -959
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -8.7K
ETHUSD -19K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11 091.48 USD
Worst trade: -5 581 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 53
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 561.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -285.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.74 × 94
RoboForex-Pro
9.97 × 273
ICTrading-MT5-4
12.10 × 314
MAthbot algo
No reviews
2025.08.29 02:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 13:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.11 23:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.01 05:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.01 05:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.25 07:02
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.04.25 05:58
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.04.25 05:58
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 15 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.11 10:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.04.11 10:34
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.11 10:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.11 10:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mathbot Medium RR
370 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
77K
USD
37
92%
1 901
94%
55%
1.98
18.55
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

