IA TAKE STOP GOLD CONSERVADOR
Fernando Roberto De Abreu Silva

IA TAKE STOP GOLD CONSERVADOR

Fernando Roberto De Abreu Silva
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 14%
4xCube-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
317
Profit Trades:
229 (72.23%)
Loss Trades:
88 (27.76%)
Best trade:
84.42 USD
Worst trade:
-74.70 USD
Gross Profit:
2 074.16 USD (42 275 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 938.34 USD (39 226 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (129.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
129.78 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
2.64%
Max deposit load:
9.84%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.36
Long Trades:
177 (55.84%)
Short Trades:
140 (44.16%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
9.06 USD
Average Loss:
-22.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-89.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-17.44%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
380.34 USD (31.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.48% (380.34 USD)
By Equity:
5.96% (50.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 256
EURUSDxx 59
GBPUSDxx 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDxx -59
EURUSDxx 214
GBPUSDxx -19
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDxx -462
EURUSDxx 3.9K
GBPUSDxx -383
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +84.42 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +129.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -89.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BOT EURUSD MODERADO
No reviews
2025.10.01 15:09
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.64% of days out of 237 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 02:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 09:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.21 02:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 07:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.18 14:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.10 14:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
