- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
505
Profit Trades:
460 (91.08%)
Loss Trades:
45 (8.91%)
Best trade:
442.69 USD
Worst trade:
-109.90 USD
Gross Profit:
8 122.75 USD (812 025 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 039.48 USD (103 919 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (709.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 085.58 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
98.90%
Max deposit load:
2.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
32.23
Long Trades:
505 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
7.81
Expected Payoff:
14.03 USD
Average Profit:
17.66 USD
Average Loss:
-23.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-219.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-219.79 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
52.65%
Annual Forecast:
638.87%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
219.79 USD (7.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.28% (219.70 USD)
By Equity:
34.37% (1 749.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|505
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDr
|7.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDr
|708K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +442.69 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +709.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -219.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
star 10 apr 2025
bot EA NDD
modal 5.000 usd
10 apr 2025, balance = 5.000 usd, lot = 0.01
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
259%
0
0
USD
USD
7K
USD
USD
37
99%
505
91%
99%
7.81
14.03
USD
USD
34%
1:500