Chandra Liedodo

HfmMASTER

Chandra Liedodo
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 259%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
505
Profit Trades:
460 (91.08%)
Loss Trades:
45 (8.91%)
Best trade:
442.69 USD
Worst trade:
-109.90 USD
Gross Profit:
8 122.75 USD (812 025 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 039.48 USD (103 919 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
63 (709.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 085.58 USD (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
98.90%
Max deposit load:
2.83%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
32.23
Long Trades:
505 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
7.81
Expected Payoff:
14.03 USD
Average Profit:
17.66 USD
Average Loss:
-23.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-219.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-219.79 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
52.65%
Annual Forecast:
638.87%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
219.79 USD (7.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.28% (219.70 USD)
By Equity:
34.37% (1 749.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 505
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 7.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 708K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +442.69 USD
Worst trade: -110 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +709.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -219.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

star 10 apr 2025

bot EA NDD

modal 5.000 usd

10 apr 2025, balance = 5.000 usd, lot = 0.01



No reviews
2025.12.22 23:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 01:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 03:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 00:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 00:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 03:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 13:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 12:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 11:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 08:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 14:04
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.22 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.21 15:27
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 22:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 01:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 22:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 22:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 18 days. This comprises 14.88% of days out of the 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
