SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / QuantFleet USDJPY MT5
Timo Roth

QuantFleet USDJPY MT5

Timo Roth
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 80 USD per month
growth since 2025 68%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
509
Profit Trades:
259 (50.88%)
Loss Trades:
250 (49.12%)
Best trade:
838.39 USD
Worst trade:
-58.20 USD
Gross Profit:
6 884.80 USD (196 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 482.79 USD (137 778 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (771.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 320.63 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
68.97%
Max deposit load:
105.10%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.44
Long Trades:
353 (69.35%)
Short Trades:
156 (30.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
6.68 USD
Average Profit:
26.58 USD
Average Loss:
-13.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-541.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-541.67 USD (33)
Monthly growth:
-1.35%
Annual Forecast:
-16.39%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
31.66 USD
Maximal:
987.84 USD (13.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.04% (987.84 USD)
By Equity:
4.69% (259.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 509
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 3.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 58K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +838.39 USD
Worst trade: -58 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +771.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -541.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.22 × 105
ForexTime-MT5
0.78 × 1290
Swissquote-Server
2.40 × 10884
Version 1.0

QuantFleet USDJPY MT5 Signal

-Default Settings (Strategy 5 turned off due to unusual H4 candle shift)

No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 02:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 12:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 13:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 13:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 07:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 07:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 10:41
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.42% of days out of 113 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 08:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.05 08:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 01:06
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.15 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.24 14:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.19 06:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 02:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.11 13:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.06 15:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.15 13:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.12 07:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
