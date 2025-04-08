SignalsSections
Ameur Boudenne

ATC DTS

Ameur Boudenne
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 253%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
728
Profit Trades:
603 (82.82%)
Loss Trades:
125 (17.17%)
Best trade:
39.45 USD
Worst trade:
-23.60 USD
Gross Profit:
639.65 USD (2 472 274 pips)
Gross Loss:
-275.10 USD (1 052 267 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (26.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.44 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
69.97%
Max deposit load:
55.35%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.62
Long Trades:
552 (75.82%)
Short Trades:
176 (24.18%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
1.06 USD
Average Loss:
-2.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.98 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.03%
Annual Forecast:
182.35%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
42.31 USD (8.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.84% (42.31 USD)
By Equity:
30.48% (224.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USTEC 571
EURUSD 65
US30 46
GBPUSD 38
USDCHF 3
GBPJPY 2
EURAUD 2
EURNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 180
EURUSD 97
US30 19
GBPUSD 58
USDCHF 2
GBPJPY 5
EURAUD 2
EURNZD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 1.2M
EURUSD 9.8K
US30 182K
GBPUSD 6K
USDCHF 214
GBPJPY 714
EURAUD 301
EURNZD 378
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.45 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SuperForex-ECN
0.00 × 24
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 1
Tickmill02-Live
0.44 × 18
Tickmill-Live02
0.50 × 367
ICMarkets-Live02
0.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.67 × 1761
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.68 × 22
ICMarkets-Live19
0.76 × 51
FBS-Real-7
0.81 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.91 × 1395
Exness-Real17
0.93 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.93 × 330
Exness-Real9
0.93 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.99 × 278
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.99 × 1366
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
1.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 633
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.02 × 43
FusionMarkets-Live
1.03 × 627
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
Tickmill-Live09
1.03 × 606
ACYCapital-Live02
1.06 × 86
335 more...
🚀 Powerful Trading Signals powered by a unique and proven strategy!
🔐 Zero-risk approach – focused on consistent, long-term growth.
💼 This is an investment-focused account, not for quick flips or high-risk trades.

🔥 Every trade is backed by a smart system, aiming for monthly profits between 5%–20%.

📊 Auto-copy available on Tickmill – join now and grow your capital the smart way!
👉 http://bit.ly/46ssCuR


No reviews
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 18:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 17:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.18 01:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.05 13:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 18:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 23:03
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.09 15:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.09 12:56
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.04.08 22:46
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.04.08 22:46
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.08 22:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.08 22:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ATC DTS
50 USD per month
253%
0
0
USD
281
USD
37
5%
728
82%
70%
2.32
0.50
USD
30%
1:500
Copy

