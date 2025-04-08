- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
728
Profit Trades:
603 (82.82%)
Loss Trades:
125 (17.17%)
Best trade:
39.45 USD
Worst trade:
-23.60 USD
Gross Profit:
639.65 USD (2 472 274 pips)
Gross Loss:
-275.10 USD (1 052 267 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (26.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.44 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
69.97%
Max deposit load:
55.35%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.62
Long Trades:
552 (75.82%)
Short Trades:
176 (24.18%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
0.50 USD
Average Profit:
1.06 USD
Average Loss:
-2.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.98 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.03%
Annual Forecast:
182.35%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
42.31 USD (8.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.84% (42.31 USD)
By Equity:
30.48% (224.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|571
|EURUSD
|65
|US30
|46
|GBPUSD
|38
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|EURNZD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|180
|EURUSD
|97
|US30
|19
|GBPUSD
|58
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPJPY
|5
|EURAUD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|1.2M
|EURUSD
|9.8K
|US30
|182K
|GBPUSD
|6K
|USDCHF
|214
|GBPJPY
|714
|EURAUD
|301
|EURNZD
|378
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.45 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
SuperForex-ECN
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.50 × 367
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.67 × 1761
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.68 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.76 × 51
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.81 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.91 × 1395
|
Exness-Real17
|0.93 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.93 × 330
|
Exness-Real9
|0.93 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.99 × 278
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.99 × 1366
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|1.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 633
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.02 × 43
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 627
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.03 × 36
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.03 × 606
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|1.06 × 86
🚀 Powerful Trading Signals powered by a unique and proven strategy!
🔐 Zero-risk approach – focused on consistent, long-term growth.
💼 This is an investment-focused account, not for quick flips or high-risk trades.
👉 http://bit.ly/46ssCuR
🔥 Every trade is backed by a smart system, aiming for monthly profits between 5%–20%.📊 Auto-copy available on Tickmill – join now and grow your capital the smart way!
👉 http://bit.ly/46ssCuR
