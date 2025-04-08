SignalsSections
Lei Li

FortuneStone

Lei Li
0 reviews
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -40%
FXCM-AUDReal01
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 439
Profit Trades:
1 247 (51.12%)
Loss Trades:
1 192 (48.87%)
Best trade:
1 002.27 AUD
Worst trade:
-1 057.93 AUD
Gross Profit:
39 029.43 AUD (4 140 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 668.07 AUD (4 915 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (229.12 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 202.23 AUD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
69.52%
Max deposit load:
102.62%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
941 (38.58%)
Short Trades:
1 498 (61.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-1.49 AUD
Average Profit:
31.30 AUD
Average Loss:
-35.80 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-5 932.01 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 932.01 AUD (26)
Monthly growth:
-7.35%
Annual Forecast:
-89.13%
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 638.64 AUD
Maximal:
11 062.49 AUD (72.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.98% (11 062.49 AUD)
By Equity:
86.66% (2 120.80 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 221
EURUSD 203
NAS100 197
USOil 181
XAUUSD 159
SPX500 151
EURGBP 145
GBPJPY 127
UKOil 119
AUDUSD 118
GBPUSD 116
USDJPY 108
USDCHF 101
AUDNZD 97
CHN50 93
EURJPY 65
NGAS 62
USDCAD 44
AUDJPY 44
BTCUSD 35
GER30 17
JPN225 14
USDOLLAR 12
AUS200 6
JPYBasket 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD -3.3K
EURUSD 182
NAS100 307
USOil 122
XAUUSD -114
SPX500 -1.3K
EURGBP 376
GBPJPY 452
UKOil -107
AUDUSD 577
GBPUSD 1K
USDJPY 581
USDCHF 252
AUDNZD -528
CHN50 38
EURJPY -172
NGAS -723
USDCAD 173
AUDJPY -463
BTCUSD -570
GER30 84
JPN225 -112
USDOLLAR 264
AUS200 1
JPYBasket 182
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD -24K
EURUSD 6.7K
NAS100 22K
USOil 7.9K
XAUUSD -51K
SPX500 -59K
EURGBP 3.3K
GBPJPY 13K
UKOil 1.9K
AUDUSD 1.4K
GBPUSD 5.9K
USDJPY 9.2K
USDCHF 477
AUDNZD -9.5K
CHN50 -90K
EURJPY -5.9K
NGAS -13K
USDCAD 2.5K
AUDJPY -2.1K
BTCUSD -575K
GER30 50K
JPN225 -71K
USDOLLAR 216
AUS200 1.4K
JPYBasket 230
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 002.27 AUD
Worst trade: -1 058 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +229.12 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 932.01 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-AUDReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCM-AUDReal01
0.98 × 138
ATFXGM7-Live
1.00 × 4
BenchMark-Real
5.00 × 1
AlpariUK-Market-1
10.00 × 4
RoboForex-Fix
12.00 × 3
No reviews
2025.12.23 17:05
High current drawdown in 51% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 23:47
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 04:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 03:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 02:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 43% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 08:18
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 21:01
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 10:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 11:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 09:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.30 04:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 03:19
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 05:46
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 22:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
