Trades:
2 439
Profit Trades:
1 247 (51.12%)
Loss Trades:
1 192 (48.87%)
Best trade:
1 002.27 AUD
Worst trade:
-1 057.93 AUD
Gross Profit:
39 029.43 AUD (4 140 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42 668.07 AUD (4 915 380 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (229.12 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 202.23 AUD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
69.52%
Max deposit load:
102.62%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
941 (38.58%)
Short Trades:
1 498 (61.42%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-1.49 AUD
Average Profit:
31.30 AUD
Average Loss:
-35.80 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
26 (-5 932.01 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 932.01 AUD (26)
Monthly growth:
-7.35%
Annual Forecast:
-89.13%
Algo trading:
38%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 638.64 AUD
Maximal:
11 062.49 AUD (72.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.98% (11 062.49 AUD)
By Equity:
86.66% (2 120.80 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|221
|EURUSD
|203
|NAS100
|197
|USOil
|181
|XAUUSD
|159
|SPX500
|151
|EURGBP
|145
|GBPJPY
|127
|UKOil
|119
|AUDUSD
|118
|GBPUSD
|116
|USDJPY
|108
|USDCHF
|101
|AUDNZD
|97
|CHN50
|93
|EURJPY
|65
|NGAS
|62
|USDCAD
|44
|AUDJPY
|44
|BTCUSD
|35
|GER30
|17
|JPN225
|14
|USDOLLAR
|12
|AUS200
|6
|JPYBasket
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|-3.3K
|EURUSD
|182
|NAS100
|307
|USOil
|122
|XAUUSD
|-114
|SPX500
|-1.3K
|EURGBP
|376
|GBPJPY
|452
|UKOil
|-107
|AUDUSD
|577
|GBPUSD
|1K
|USDJPY
|581
|USDCHF
|252
|AUDNZD
|-528
|CHN50
|38
|EURJPY
|-172
|NGAS
|-723
|USDCAD
|173
|AUDJPY
|-463
|BTCUSD
|-570
|GER30
|84
|JPN225
|-112
|USDOLLAR
|264
|AUS200
|1
|JPYBasket
|182
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|-24K
|EURUSD
|6.7K
|NAS100
|22K
|USOil
|7.9K
|XAUUSD
|-51K
|SPX500
|-59K
|EURGBP
|3.3K
|GBPJPY
|13K
|UKOil
|1.9K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|5.9K
|USDJPY
|9.2K
|USDCHF
|477
|AUDNZD
|-9.5K
|CHN50
|-90K
|EURJPY
|-5.9K
|NGAS
|-13K
|USDCAD
|2.5K
|AUDJPY
|-2.1K
|BTCUSD
|-575K
|GER30
|50K
|JPN225
|-71K
|USDOLLAR
|216
|AUS200
|1.4K
|JPYBasket
|230
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 002.27 AUD
Worst trade: -1 058 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 26
Maximal consecutive profit: +229.12 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 932.01 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-AUDReal01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
