SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Wallstreettrader
Gabriel Cimardi Halac

Wallstreettrader

Gabriel Cimardi Halac
0 reviews
Reliability
47 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 104%
FXCC1-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
867
Profit Trades:
709 (81.77%)
Loss Trades:
158 (18.22%)
Best trade:
8.29 GBP
Worst trade:
-66.24 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 913.89 GBP (250 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 739.79 GBP (228 273 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (67.48 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.23 GBP (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
46.35%
Max deposit load:
99.95%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
467 (53.86%)
Short Trades:
400 (46.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.20 GBP
Average Profit:
2.70 GBP
Average Loss:
-11.01 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1.13 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.24 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
2.48%
Annual Forecast:
30.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.25 GBP
Maximal:
202.41 GBP (41.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.45% (202.41 GBP)
By Equity:
37.87% (55.08 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 804
XAUEUR 63
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 56
XAUEUR 168
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.2K
XAUEUR 16K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.29 GBP
Worst trade: -66 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.48 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.13 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCC1-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.05 11:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 23:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 03:15
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 09:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.23 13:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 09:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.30 19:41
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.22 14:30
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of 159 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 07:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.21 05:52
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.43% of days out of 158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.21 13:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.17 16:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 08:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.04 02:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.01 14:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.31 10:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.05 09:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.05 01:48
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Wallstreettrader
30 USD per month
104%
0
0
USD
178
GBP
47
100%
867
81%
46%
1.10
0.20
GBP
59%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.