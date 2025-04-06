- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
867
Profit Trades:
709 (81.77%)
Loss Trades:
158 (18.22%)
Best trade:
8.29 GBP
Worst trade:
-66.24 GBP
Gross Profit:
1 913.89 GBP (250 904 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 739.79 GBP (228 273 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (67.48 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.23 GBP (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
46.35%
Max deposit load:
99.95%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.86
Long Trades:
467 (53.86%)
Short Trades:
400 (46.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.20 GBP
Average Profit:
2.70 GBP
Average Loss:
-11.01 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1.13 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.24 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
2.48%
Annual Forecast:
30.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
41.25 GBP
Maximal:
202.41 GBP (41.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.45% (202.41 GBP)
By Equity:
37.87% (55.08 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|804
|XAUEUR
|63
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|56
|XAUEUR
|168
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.2K
|XAUEUR
|16K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.29 GBP
Worst trade: -66 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.48 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.13 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCC1-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
104%
0
0
USD
USD
178
GBP
GBP
47
100%
867
81%
46%
1.10
0.20
GBP
GBP
59%
1:500