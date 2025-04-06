SignalsSections
Iyan Sauri

BB GOLD 10K

Iyan Sauri
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 382%
MonetaMarkets-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 727
Profit Trades:
1 331 (77.07%)
Loss Trades:
396 (22.93%)
Best trade:
1 292.20 USD
Worst trade:
-494.20 USD
Gross Profit:
39 041.55 USD (324 264 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 922.11 USD (327 129 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (109.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 224.10 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
24.68%
Max deposit load:
114.94%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
8.80
Long Trades:
722 (41.81%)
Short Trades:
1 005 (58.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
11.07 USD
Average Profit:
29.33 USD
Average Loss:
-50.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 172.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 172.30 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
11.76%
Annual Forecast:
142.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
215.90 USD
Maximal:
2 172.30 USD (14.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.68% (1 398.84 USD)
By Equity:
66.05% (9 850.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1727
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 19K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 292.20 USD
Worst trade: -494 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 172.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live22
2.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
12.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
12.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
14.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Live
19.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
27.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.09.24 20:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 19:03
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 09:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.14 14:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.09 20:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 11:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 12:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 10:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 07:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.20 23:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 22:35
High current drawdown in 46% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 21:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 19:27
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.15 05:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 14:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.14 13:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.14 13:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 07:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.26 13:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.