John Kusuma

Val3980

John Kusuma
0 reviews
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -7%
ValburyAsiaFutures-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 421
Profit Trades:
3 609 (66.57%)
Loss Trades:
1 812 (33.43%)
Best trade:
7 541.76 USD
Worst trade:
-6 028.80 USD
Gross Profit:
43 109.84 USD (697 931 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43 078.34 USD (796 343 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (172.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 311.86 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
9.01%
Max deposit load:
7.34%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
150
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
2 338 (43.13%)
Short Trades:
3 083 (56.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
11.95 USD
Average Loss:
-23.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-530.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 645.44 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-30.54%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
187.09 USD
Maximal:
10 400.15 USD (17.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.24% (7 333.14 USD)
By Equity:
31.31% (6 516.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.rs 3917
USDJPY.rs 779
GBPJPY.rs 715
EURUSD.rs 6
CLR 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.rs -965
USDJPY.rs 646
GBPJPY.rs 327
EURUSD.rs 7
CLR 16
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.rs -132K
USDJPY.rs 22K
GBPJPY.rs 12K
EURUSD.rs 712
CLR 83
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 541.76 USD
Worst trade: -6 029 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +172.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -530.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

profit slowly n safe
No reviews
2025.12.12 12:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 02:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 14:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 07:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 11:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 05:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 00:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.13 05:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 00:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 00:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.21 23:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 05:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.14 11:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.04 06:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.27 12:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.14 07:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.11 07:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
