- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 421
Profit Trades:
3 609 (66.57%)
Loss Trades:
1 812 (33.43%)
Best trade:
7 541.76 USD
Worst trade:
-6 028.80 USD
Gross Profit:
43 109.84 USD (697 931 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43 078.34 USD (796 343 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (172.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 311.86 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
9.01%
Max deposit load:
7.34%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
150
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
2 338 (43.13%)
Short Trades:
3 083 (56.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
11.95 USD
Average Loss:
-23.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-530.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 645.44 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-30.54%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
187.09 USD
Maximal:
10 400.15 USD (17.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.24% (7 333.14 USD)
By Equity:
31.31% (6 516.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.rs
|3917
|USDJPY.rs
|779
|GBPJPY.rs
|715
|EURUSD.rs
|6
|CLR
|4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.rs
|-965
|USDJPY.rs
|646
|GBPJPY.rs
|327
|EURUSD.rs
|7
|CLR
|16
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.rs
|-132K
|USDJPY.rs
|22K
|GBPJPY.rs
|12K
|EURUSD.rs
|712
|CLR
|83
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7 541.76 USD
Worst trade: -6 029 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +172.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -530.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
