SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BigMarket
Raphael Okonkwo

BigMarket

Raphael Okonkwo
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 46%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
172
Profit Trades:
123 (71.51%)
Loss Trades:
49 (28.49%)
Best trade:
96.03 USD
Worst trade:
-129.00 USD
Gross Profit:
902.57 USD (19 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-535.81 USD (23 424 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (355.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
355.34 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
29.58%
Max deposit load:
25.34%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
100 (58.14%)
Short Trades:
72 (41.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
2.13 USD
Average Profit:
7.34 USD
Average Loss:
-10.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-47.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.01%
Annual Forecast:
48.67%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.59 USD
Maximal:
129.00 USD (16.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.08% (129.00 USD)
By Equity:
18.63% (162.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
archived 26
EURJPY 19
USDJPY 16
EURUSD 12
AUDCAD 8
GBPJPY 6
NZDCAD 5
GBPUSD 4
EURCAD 4
EURCHF 3
EURGBP 3
CHFJPY 3
USDCHF 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 39
archived 238
EURJPY 21
USDJPY 4
EURUSD 22
AUDCAD 7
GBPJPY 4
NZDCAD 7
GBPUSD 2
EURCAD 5
EURCHF 7
EURGBP 6
CHFJPY 4
USDCHF 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -7.1K
archived 0
EURJPY 2.5K
USDJPY -4.5K
EURUSD 2.2K
AUDCAD 325
GBPJPY -67
NZDCAD 938
GBPUSD -395
EURCAD 737
EURCHF 538
EURGBP 443
CHFJPY 599
USDCHF 200
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +96.03 USD
Worst trade: -129 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +355.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 7
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 19
PlexyTrade-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 24
XMGlobal-Real 29
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 6
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 2
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 8
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 2
AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 8
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 27
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real5
0.00 × 12
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 5
387 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
State Gold
No reviews
2025.12.22 09:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.06 09:38
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 36 days. This comprises 14.46% of days out of the 249 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.06 09:38
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.42% of days out of 249 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 07:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 05:51
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.18% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 00:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 22:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 19:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 11:07
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.57% of days out of 219 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 20:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.26 22:59
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.23 06:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.22 00:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 11:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 05:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BigMarket
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
39
84%
172
71%
30%
1.68
2.13
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.