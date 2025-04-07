- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
172
Profit Trades:
123 (71.51%)
Loss Trades:
49 (28.49%)
Best trade:
96.03 USD
Worst trade:
-129.00 USD
Gross Profit:
902.57 USD (19 850 pips)
Gross Loss:
-535.81 USD (23 424 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (355.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
355.34 USD (44)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
29.58%
Max deposit load:
25.34%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.84
Long Trades:
100 (58.14%)
Short Trades:
72 (41.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.68
Expected Payoff:
2.13 USD
Average Profit:
7.34 USD
Average Loss:
-10.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-47.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-129.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.01%
Annual Forecast:
48.67%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.59 USD
Maximal:
129.00 USD (16.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.08% (129.00 USD)
By Equity:
18.63% (162.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|archived
|26
|EURJPY
|19
|USDJPY
|16
|EURUSD
|12
|AUDCAD
|8
|GBPJPY
|6
|NZDCAD
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|EURCAD
|4
|EURCHF
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|39
|archived
|238
|EURJPY
|21
|USDJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|22
|AUDCAD
|7
|GBPJPY
|4
|NZDCAD
|7
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURCAD
|5
|EURCHF
|7
|EURGBP
|6
|CHFJPY
|4
|USDCHF
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-7.1K
|archived
|0
|EURJPY
|2.5K
|USDJPY
|-4.5K
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|AUDCAD
|325
|GBPJPY
|-67
|NZDCAD
|938
|GBPUSD
|-395
|EURCAD
|737
|EURCHF
|538
|EURGBP
|443
|CHFJPY
|599
|USDCHF
|200
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +96.03 USD
Worst trade: -129 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 44
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +355.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 7
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 19
|
PlexyTrade-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
GKFX-Live-5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdvancedMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 24
|
XMGlobal-Real 29
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 6
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
GDMFX-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
LQDLLC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
AnzoCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 27
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Japan Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-Real5
|0.00 × 12
|
Youtradefx-Real
|0.00 × 5
State Gold
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
39
84%
172
71%
30%
1.68
2.13
USD
USD
19%
1:500