SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PLAZA
Anton Kondratev

PLAZA

Anton Kondratev
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 57%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
228
Profit Trades:
191 (83.77%)
Loss Trades:
37 (16.23%)
Best trade:
49.54 USD
Worst trade:
-36.18 USD
Gross Profit:
429.12 USD (50 374 pips)
Gross Loss:
-346.21 USD (32 464 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (67.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
67.50 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
4.29%
Latest trade:
40 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.56
Long Trades:
208 (91.23%)
Short Trades:
20 (8.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.36 USD
Average Profit:
2.25 USD
Average Loss:
-9.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.11 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.24 USD
Maximal:
148.76 USD (41.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.09% (148.68 USD)
By Equity:
7.45% (44.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 218
GBPAUD 6
USDCAD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 78
GBPAUD 3
USDCAD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 17K
GBPAUD 614
USDCAD 234
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +49.54 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +67.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.72 × 6845
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 205
GOMarketsIntl-Live
3.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.80 × 113
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.15 × 839
Exness-MT5Real8
4.19 × 21
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
4.33 × 24
66 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 21:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 22:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 00:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 20:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.04 00:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.05 20:24
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.29 03:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.25 11:17
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.04.04 10:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.04.04 10:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.04 09:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register