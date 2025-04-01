SignalsSections
Cep Septiawan Santika -

Nesco Eur

Cep Septiawan Santika -
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 23%
Exness-Real31
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
176
Profit Trades:
105 (59.65%)
Loss Trades:
71 (40.34%)
Best trade:
2.11 CHC
Worst trade:
-3.37 CHC
Gross Profit:
76.76 CHC (9 528 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44.71 CHC (5 619 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (8.65 CHC)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.65 CHC (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
13.72%
Max deposit load:
20.50%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.26
Long Trades:
82 (46.59%)
Short Trades:
94 (53.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
0.18 CHC
Average Profit:
0.73 CHC
Average Loss:
-0.63 CHC
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-7.04 CHC)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.83 CHC (4)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Annual Forecast:
51.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.96 CHC
Maximal:
9.83 CHC (5.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.38% (9.83 CHC)
By Equity:
33.48% (52.82 CHC)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDc 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDc 32
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDc 3.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.11 CHC
Worst trade: -3 CHC
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.65 CHC
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.04 CHC

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.24 12:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 15:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 08:36
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 16:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 14:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 14:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.15 14:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.15 13:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 11:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.13 05:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.13 05:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.13 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 457 days
2025.08.28 07:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.59% of days out of 170 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.25 20:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.21 05:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.25 07:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
