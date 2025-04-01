- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
176
Profit Trades:
105 (59.65%)
Loss Trades:
71 (40.34%)
Best trade:
2.11 CHC
Worst trade:
-3.37 CHC
Gross Profit:
76.76 CHC (9 528 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44.71 CHC (5 619 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (8.65 CHC)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.65 CHC (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
13.72%
Max deposit load:
20.50%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.26
Long Trades:
82 (46.59%)
Short Trades:
94 (53.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
0.18 CHC
Average Profit:
0.73 CHC
Average Loss:
-0.63 CHC
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-7.04 CHC)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.83 CHC (4)
Monthly growth:
4.24%
Annual Forecast:
51.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.96 CHC
Maximal:
9.83 CHC (5.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.38% (9.83 CHC)
By Equity:
33.48% (52.82 CHC)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDc
|176
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDc
|32
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDc
|3.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.11 CHC
Worst trade: -3 CHC
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.65 CHC
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.04 CHC
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
