Dmitrii Urakov

ROBO 71

Dmitrii Urakov
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2024 34%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
444
Profit Trades:
340 (76.57%)
Loss Trades:
104 (23.42%)
Best trade:
69.34 USD
Worst trade:
-47.33 USD
Gross Profit:
987.34 USD (98 240 pips)
Gross Loss:
-661.74 USD (56 298 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (117.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.90 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
71.28%
Max deposit load:
8.89%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
111 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
333 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
2.90 USD
Average Loss:
-6.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-95.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.58 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.77%
Annual Forecast:
70.05%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.49 USD
Maximal:
158.47 USD (4.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.56% (158.47 USD)
By Equity:
36.25% (783.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 79
EURNZD 75
NZDUSD 60
AUDCAD 60
GBPUSD 58
AUDUSD 37
GBPNZD 30
NZDCHF 18
EURCAD 15
EURGBP 4
GBPCAD 3
EURCHF 3
AUDNZD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 67
EURNZD 47
NZDUSD 39
AUDCAD 40
GBPUSD 35
AUDUSD 39
GBPNZD 13
NZDCHF 17
EURCAD 8
EURGBP 14
GBPCAD 5
EURCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 9.7K
EURNZD 8.3K
NZDUSD 3.9K
AUDCAD 9K
GBPUSD 1.2K
AUDUSD 3.8K
GBPNZD 2.4K
NZDCHF 1.1K
EURCAD 1.2K
EURGBP 1.2K
GBPCAD 593
EURCHF 120
AUDNZD 104
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.34 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.20 × 5
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live05
0.33 × 6
ICMarkets-Live04
0.41 × 17
Tickmill-Live04
0.49 × 977
ICMarkets-Live16
0.50 × 12
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.52 × 334
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 34
Tickmill-Live08
0.63 × 38
TitanFX-01
0.68 × 101
RoboForex-Prime
0.87 × 4340
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
AMarkets-Real
0.97 × 73
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
1.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.17 × 70
FXCL-Main2
1.33 × 6
FXChoice-Pro Live
1.34 × 68
43 more...
No reviews
2025.12.22 21:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 03:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 03:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 11:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 01:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 17:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 09:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 16:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 15:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 07:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 17:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 19:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 16:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ROBO 71
35 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
618
USD
58
95%
444
76%
71%
1.49
0.73
USD
36%
1:300
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.