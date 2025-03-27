- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
444
Profit Trades:
340 (76.57%)
Loss Trades:
104 (23.42%)
Best trade:
69.34 USD
Worst trade:
-47.33 USD
Gross Profit:
987.34 USD (98 240 pips)
Gross Loss:
-661.74 USD (56 298 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (117.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117.90 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
71.28%
Max deposit load:
8.89%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
2.05
Long Trades:
111 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
333 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
2.90 USD
Average Loss:
-6.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-95.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.58 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
5.77%
Annual Forecast:
70.05%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.49 USD
Maximal:
158.47 USD (4.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.56% (158.47 USD)
By Equity:
36.25% (783.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|79
|EURNZD
|75
|NZDUSD
|60
|AUDCAD
|60
|GBPUSD
|58
|AUDUSD
|37
|GBPNZD
|30
|NZDCHF
|18
|EURCAD
|15
|EURGBP
|4
|GBPCAD
|3
|EURCHF
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|67
|EURNZD
|47
|NZDUSD
|39
|AUDCAD
|40
|GBPUSD
|35
|AUDUSD
|39
|GBPNZD
|13
|NZDCHF
|17
|EURCAD
|8
|EURGBP
|14
|GBPCAD
|5
|EURCHF
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|9.7K
|EURNZD
|8.3K
|NZDUSD
|3.9K
|AUDCAD
|9K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|GBPNZD
|2.4K
|NZDCHF
|1.1K
|EURCAD
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|GBPCAD
|593
|EURCHF
|120
|AUDNZD
|104
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +69.34 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.33 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.41 × 17
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.49 × 977
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 12
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.52 × 334
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.59 × 34
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.63 × 38
|
TitanFX-01
|0.68 × 101
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.87 × 4340
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.97 × 73
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|1.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
|
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|1.17 × 70
|
FXCL-Main2
|1.33 × 6
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|1.34 × 68
