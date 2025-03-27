- Growth
Trades:
451
Profit Trades:
318 (70.50%)
Loss Trades:
133 (29.49%)
Best trade:
19.30 USD
Worst trade:
-19.56 USD
Gross Profit:
669.89 USD (96 546 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.45 USD (47 759 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.39 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
68.30%
Max deposit load:
23.10%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.42
Long Trades:
114 (25.28%)
Short Trades:
337 (74.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
2.11 USD
Average Loss:
-2.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-39.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.96 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.20%
Annual Forecast:
14.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58.02 USD (5.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.32% (58.02 USD)
By Equity:
61.39% (632.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|185
|EURNZD
|134
|AUDNZD
|69
|NZDCAD
|30
|EURGBP
|29
|AUDUSD
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|132
|EURNZD
|85
|AUDNZD
|21
|NZDCAD
|13
|EURGBP
|56
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPAUD
|2
|EURUSD
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|22K
|EURNZD
|15K
|AUDNZD
|5.3K
|NZDCAD
|1.9K
|EURGBP
|4.3K
|AUDUSD
|260
|GBPAUD
|476
|EURUSD
|258
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.30 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.28 USD
