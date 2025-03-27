SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ROBO 74
Dmitrii Urakov

ROBO 74

Dmitrii Urakov
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
451
Profit Trades:
318 (70.50%)
Loss Trades:
133 (29.49%)
Best trade:
19.30 USD
Worst trade:
-19.56 USD
Gross Profit:
669.89 USD (96 546 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.45 USD (47 759 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
75.39 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
68.30%
Max deposit load:
23.10%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.42
Long Trades:
114 (25.28%)
Short Trades:
337 (74.72%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
0.70 USD
Average Profit:
2.11 USD
Average Loss:
-2.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-39.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.96 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.20%
Annual Forecast:
14.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
58.02 USD (5.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.32% (58.02 USD)
By Equity:
61.39% (632.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 185
EURNZD 134
AUDNZD 69
NZDCAD 30
EURGBP 29
AUDUSD 2
GBPAUD 1
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 132
EURNZD 85
AUDNZD 21
NZDCAD 13
EURGBP 56
AUDUSD 3
GBPAUD 2
EURUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 22K
EURNZD 15K
AUDNZD 5.3K
NZDCAD 1.9K
EURGBP 4.3K
AUDUSD 260
GBPAUD 476
EURUSD 258
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.30 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.27 × 22
Tickmill-Live04
0.48 × 756
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 120
ICMarkets-Live04
0.50 × 8
ICMarkets-Live16
0.50 × 6
GerchikCo-Live
0.50 × 6
TitanFX-01
0.51 × 82
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.72 × 225
RoboForex-Prime
0.73 × 2796
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.00 × 6
AMarkets-Real
1.00 × 49
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.08 × 121
Darwinex-Live
1.16 × 155
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
1.25 × 370
Alpari-Pro.ECN
1.32 × 47
37 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.06.12 18:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 12:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.28 14:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.26 05:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.30 11:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.11 10:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.11 08:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.09 18:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 15:00
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.08 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 16:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 44% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 10:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 21:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.27 06:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ROBO 74
35 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
44
99%
451
70%
68%
1.88
0.70
USD
61%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.