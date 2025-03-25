- Growth
Trades:
487
Profit Trades:
250 (51.33%)
Loss Trades:
237 (48.67%)
Best trade:
6 696.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 568.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
125 961.01 BRL (124 741 pips)
Gross Loss:
-81 267.00 BRL (93 663 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (6 102.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 352.00 BRL (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
11.73%
Max deposit load:
10.48%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.12
Long Trades:
262 (53.80%)
Short Trades:
225 (46.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
91.77 BRL
Average Profit:
503.84 BRL
Average Loss:
-342.90 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 560.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 719.00 BRL (10)
Monthly growth:
7.85%
Annual Forecast:
95.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 435.00 BRL
Maximal:
7 305.00 BRL (8.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.79% (6 670.00 BRL)
By Equity:
4.32% (1 748.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINZ25
|181
|WINV25
|174
|WINQ25
|125
|WING26
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINZ25
|10K
|WINV25
|4.7K
|WINQ25
|5.9K
|WING26
|-1.2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINZ25
|16K
|WINV25
|200
|WINQ25
|17K
|WING26
|-2.4K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Portfolio of Quantitative Robots generated through Machine Learning to capture good operations with consistency in the Brazilian Mini Futures Index
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
109%
0
0
USD
USD
86K
BRL
BRL
26
99%
487
51%
12%
1.54
91.77
BRL
BRL
16%
1:1