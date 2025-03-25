SignalsSections
Rafael Goncalves

Brasillian Index Futures

Rafael Goncalves
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 109%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
487
Profit Trades:
250 (51.33%)
Loss Trades:
237 (48.67%)
Best trade:
6 696.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-1 568.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
125 961.01 BRL (124 741 pips)
Gross Loss:
-81 267.00 BRL (93 663 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (6 102.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 352.00 BRL (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
11.73%
Max deposit load:
10.48%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.12
Long Trades:
262 (53.80%)
Short Trades:
225 (46.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
91.77 BRL
Average Profit:
503.84 BRL
Average Loss:
-342.90 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 560.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 719.00 BRL (10)
Monthly growth:
7.85%
Annual Forecast:
95.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5 435.00 BRL
Maximal:
7 305.00 BRL (8.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.79% (6 670.00 BRL)
By Equity:
4.32% (1 748.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 181
WINV25 174
WINQ25 125
WING26 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 10K
WINV25 4.7K
WINQ25 5.9K
WING26 -1.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 16K
WINV25 200
WINQ25 17K
WING26 -2.4K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 696.00 BRL
Worst trade: -1 568 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 102.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 560.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
7.50 × 4
Portfolio of Quantitative Robots generated through Machine Learning to capture good operations with consistency in the Brazilian Mini Futures Index
No reviews
2025.12.05 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 14:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 20:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 17:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 14:44
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 20:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 15:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 14:37
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 19:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 13:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 14:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 13:45
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.04% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 13:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.02 20:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 94 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
