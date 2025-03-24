SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Heroes Bee 88599990
Heru Barleanta

Heroes Bee 88599990

Heru Barleanta
0 reviews
Reliability
89 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 51%
Monex-Server5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
976
Profit Trades:
677 (69.36%)
Loss Trades:
299 (30.64%)
Best trade:
28.02 USD
Worst trade:
-34.01 USD
Gross Profit:
1 301.61 USD (107 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-989.98 USD (76 509 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (29.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.76 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
31.93%
Max deposit load:
4.25%
Latest trade:
20 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.01
Long Trades:
499 (51.13%)
Short Trades:
477 (48.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
1.92 USD
Average Loss:
-3.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-33.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.48 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.71%
Annual Forecast:
20.90%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.25 USD
Maximal:
51.87 USD (23.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.72% (50.49 USD)
By Equity:
10.16% (105.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.m 713
GBPUSD.m 107
EURUSD.m 107
XAUUSD.m 40
NZDUSD.m 3
USDCAD.m 3
AUDUSD.m 2
EURJPY.m 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.m 259
GBPUSD.m 321
EURUSD.m -249
XAUUSD.m -6
NZDUSD.m 11
USDCAD.m -9
AUDUSD.m -13
EURJPY.m -3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.m 27K
GBPUSD.m 16K
EURUSD.m -9.3K
XAUUSD.m -338
NZDUSD.m 575
USDCAD.m -1.2K
AUDUSD.m -640
EURJPY.m -512
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +28.02 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2025.12.10 14:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.04 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.03 16:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.30 02:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.24 12:41
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 3.02% of days out of 364 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
