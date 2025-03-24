SignalsSections
Burak Enes Aydin

Third EA

Burak Enes Aydin
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 113%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
255
Profit Trades:
129 (50.58%)
Loss Trades:
126 (49.41%)
Best trade:
54.49 USD
Worst trade:
-43.82 USD
Gross Profit:
1 570.29 USD (163 011 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 374.45 USD (131 383 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (203.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
203.01 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
98.50%
Max deposit load:
17.57%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
1.01
Long Trades:
147 (57.65%)
Short Trades:
108 (42.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
0.77 USD
Average Profit:
12.17 USD
Average Loss:
-10.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-82.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.38 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-3.84%
Annual Forecast:
-46.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
151.29 USD
Maximal:
193.13 USD (70.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.63% (193.28 USD)
By Equity:
33.99% (76.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 84
USDJPY+ 70
EURUSD+ 51
GBPUSD+ 42
AUDJPY+ 8
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -76
USDJPY+ 58
EURUSD+ 37
GBPUSD+ 176
AUDJPY+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -454
USDJPY+ 10K
EURUSD+ 4K
GBPUSD+ 18K
AUDJPY+ 116
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.49 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +203.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

  • "High-risk Forex signals. Do your own research before trading."

  • "Signals for extreme risk trading. The choice is yours!"

  • "Aggressive market moves for those who love volatility."

  • "Every signal involves high risk. Trade with caution."

  • "Follow major market moves, but always make your own decisions."


    • No reviews
    2026.01.08 16:23
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2026.01.08 14:21
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.10 08:25
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.11.10 09:05
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.11.09 22:35
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.11.04 10:00
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.11.04 09:00
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.44% of days out of 225 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.10.21 06:28
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.10.20 13:33
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.48% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.10.15 23:37
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.10.10 11:25
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.5% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.10.08 02:21
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.10.06 00:14
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 196 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.10.02 16:29
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.08.20 06:53
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 03:46
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.01 15:51
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.08.01 09:35
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.07.25 10:06
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.07.23 05:05
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
