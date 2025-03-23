SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Premium MAM GOLD with Vantage
Di Bacco Internacional, S.A.

Premium MAM GOLD with Vantage

Di Bacco Internacional, S.A.
0 reviews
Reliability
43 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 683%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
627
Profit Trades:
438 (69.85%)
Loss Trades:
189 (30.14%)
Best trade:
38 069.89 USD
Worst trade:
-62 825.63 USD
Gross Profit:
302 398.45 USD (2 340 572 pips)
Gross Loss:
-203 712.18 USD (4 394 958 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (9.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
47 425.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
71.93%
Max deposit load:
10.50%
Latest trade:
38 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.31
Long Trades:
336 (53.59%)
Short Trades:
291 (46.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
157.39 USD
Average Profit:
690.41 USD
Average Loss:
-1 077.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-37.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62 825.63 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
43.75%
Annual Forecast:
530.82%
Algo trading:
80%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 333.42 USD
Maximal:
75 176.15 USD (38.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.14% (75 169.52 USD)
By Equity:
33.05% (56 381.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 330
XAUUSD+ 126
EURUSD+ 53
XAGUSD 51
BTCXAU 21
ETHUSD 12
GBPUSD+ 11
USDCAD+ 9
DAST 3
EL 3
GBPJPY+ 1
GER40ft 1
EUB10Y 1
USDJPY+ 1
Soybean-C 1
BTCETH 1
ETHXAU 1
NAS100 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.6K
XAUUSD+ 96K
EURUSD+ -98
XAGUSD 955
BTCXAU -81
ETHUSD -38
GBPUSD+ 181
USDCAD+ 68
DAST -3
EL -18
GBPJPY+ 1
GER40ft -8
EUB10Y -1
USDJPY+ 38
Soybean-C 75
BTCETH 2
ETHXAU 0
NAS100 -14
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -2M
XAUUSD+ 76K
EURUSD+ -798
XAGUSD 20K
BTCXAU -608
ETHUSD -171K
GBPUSD+ 4.3K
USDCAD+ -60
DAST -3.9K
EL 5K
GBPJPY+ 7
GER40ft -6.9K
EUB10Y -54
USDJPY+ 266
Soybean-C 290
BTCETH 1K
ETHXAU 23
NAS100 -14K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38 069.89 USD
Worst trade: -62 826 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 7
19.31 × 16
No reviews
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 06:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 11:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 07:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 09:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 09:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 07:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.07 03:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 15:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.29 10:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.28 10:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 17:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.03 11:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 07:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.01 02:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 16:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.26 14:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.24 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.14 08:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.09 22:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Premium MAM GOLD with Vantage
100 USD per month
683%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
43
80%
627
69%
72%
1.48
157.39
USD
43%
1:500
Copy

