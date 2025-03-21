SignalsSections
Vinicius Coelho Cardoso

InvistacomCoelhoVantage

Vinicius Coelho Cardoso
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 227%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 572
Profit Trades:
3 355 (51.04%)
Loss Trades:
3 217 (48.95%)
Best trade:
18 838.70 USD
Worst trade:
-47 498.45 USD
Gross Profit:
916 424.17 USD (2 129 134 pips)
Gross Loss:
-650 313.03 USD (10 567 088 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
112 (6 331.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80 334.51 USD (101)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
99.38%
Max deposit load:
26.53%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
380
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
3 267 (49.71%)
Short Trades:
3 305 (50.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
40.49 USD
Average Profit:
273.15 USD
Average Loss:
-202.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
115 (-2 927.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77 562.66 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
6.27%
Annual Forecast:
76.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
108 012.84 USD (36.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.33% (108 012.84 USD)
By Equity:
47.27% (308 029.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 582
GBPNZD 544
GBPJPY 527
EURNZD 513
EURAUD 401
GBPCAD 371
GBPAUD 366
EURJPY 356
AUDJPY 297
XAUJPY 292
NZDJPY 227
XAUUSD 175
XAUEUR 160
USOUSD 153
GBPUSD 147
XAUAUD 143
AUDUSD 123
CADJPY 118
EURCAD 114
NZDUSD 100
USDCAD 98
NZDCAD 88
XAGAUD 86
AUDCAD 85
XAGUSD 85
EURUSD 65
EURGBP 64
AUDNZD 62
USDSGD 60
EURSGD 40
CHFJPY 33
CHFSGD 22
USDCHF 14
USDPLN 13
GBPSGD 13
EURCHF 9
AUDCHF 5
NZDSGD 4
CADCHF 3
USDKRW 3
NZDCHF 3
GBPCHF 2
AUDSGD 2
EURCZK 2
SGDJPY 1
EURPLN 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 15K
GBPNZD 12K
GBPJPY 15K
EURNZD 16K
EURAUD 9.1K
GBPCAD 16K
GBPAUD 6.6K
EURJPY -1.8K
AUDJPY 650
XAUJPY 66K
NZDJPY 2.3K
XAUUSD 5.9K
XAUEUR 18K
USOUSD 17K
GBPUSD 9.1K
XAUAUD -1K
AUDUSD 5.1K
CADJPY 8.2K
EURCAD 9.1K
NZDUSD 4.9K
USDCAD 4.5K
NZDCAD 4K
XAGAUD -18K
AUDCAD 2.3K
XAGUSD 28K
EURUSD 6.6K
EURGBP 1.4K
AUDNZD 2.5K
USDSGD 2.8K
EURSGD 1K
CHFJPY -486
CHFSGD -798
USDCHF -114
USDPLN 23
GBPSGD 144
EURCHF -180
AUDCHF 12
NZDSGD -11
CADCHF 9
USDKRW 18
NZDCHF 7
GBPCHF 1
AUDSGD 4
EURCZK 0
SGDJPY 38
EURPLN -66
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -512K
GBPNZD -476K
GBPJPY -352K
EURNZD -447K
EURAUD -249K
GBPCAD -197K
GBPAUD -358K
EURJPY -441K
AUDJPY -203K
XAUJPY -2.1M
NZDJPY -139K
XAUUSD -290K
XAUEUR -455K
USOUSD -102K
GBPUSD -109K
XAUAUD -1.5M
AUDUSD -50K
CADJPY -54K
EURCAD -27K
NZDUSD -47K
USDCAD -85K
NZDCAD -37K
XAGAUD -59K
AUDCAD -16K
XAGUSD -24K
EURUSD -13K
EURGBP -18K
AUDNZD -21K
USDSGD -17K
EURSGD -18K
CHFJPY -17K
CHFSGD -6.6K
USDCHF -27K
USDPLN 9.6K
GBPSGD 1.7K
EURCHF -2K
AUDCHF 1.1K
NZDSGD -1.3K
CADCHF 761
USDKRW 1.1K
NZDCHF -1.8K
GBPCHF 85
AUDSGD 533
EURCZK 90
SGDJPY 150
EURPLN -248
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18 838.70 USD
Worst trade: -47 498 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 101
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 331.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 927.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 2
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.33 × 191
VantageTradingLtd-Live
0.34 × 259
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 15
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.83 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.84 × 389
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.96 × 24
Forex.com-Live 536
1.11 × 9
JunoMarkets-Server
1.35 × 57
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.70 × 351
VantageInternational-Live 6
2.83 × 6
VantageInternational-Live
3.26 × 1459
Exness-MT5Real34
3.60 × 10
Bybit-Live-4
5.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
5.21 × 53
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.60 × 10
VantageInternational-Live 13
5.94 × 154
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
6.67 × 33
YLDFX-Server 01
7.61 × 197
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
8.93 × 702
Exness-MT5Real
8.97 × 75
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.31 × 1925
OxSecurities-Live
9.50 × 2
12 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 07:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 05:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 19:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 14:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 23:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 22:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 23:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 22:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 15:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 19:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 14:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 06:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 19:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
