Trades:
6 572
Profit Trades:
3 355 (51.04%)
Loss Trades:
3 217 (48.95%)
Best trade:
18 838.70 USD
Worst trade:
-47 498.45 USD
Gross Profit:
916 424.17 USD (2 129 134 pips)
Gross Loss:
-650 313.03 USD (10 567 088 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
112 (6 331.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80 334.51 USD (101)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
99.38%
Max deposit load:
26.53%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
380
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
3 267 (49.71%)
Short Trades:
3 305 (50.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
40.49 USD
Average Profit:
273.15 USD
Average Loss:
-202.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
115 (-2 927.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77 562.66 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
6.27%
Annual Forecast:
76.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
108 012.84 USD (36.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.33% (108 012.84 USD)
By Equity:
47.27% (308 029.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|582
|GBPNZD
|544
|GBPJPY
|527
|EURNZD
|513
|EURAUD
|401
|GBPCAD
|371
|GBPAUD
|366
|EURJPY
|356
|AUDJPY
|297
|XAUJPY
|292
|NZDJPY
|227
|XAUUSD
|175
|XAUEUR
|160
|USOUSD
|153
|GBPUSD
|147
|XAUAUD
|143
|AUDUSD
|123
|CADJPY
|118
|EURCAD
|114
|NZDUSD
|100
|USDCAD
|98
|NZDCAD
|88
|XAGAUD
|86
|AUDCAD
|85
|XAGUSD
|85
|EURUSD
|65
|EURGBP
|64
|AUDNZD
|62
|USDSGD
|60
|EURSGD
|40
|CHFJPY
|33
|CHFSGD
|22
|USDCHF
|14
|USDPLN
|13
|GBPSGD
|13
|EURCHF
|9
|AUDCHF
|5
|NZDSGD
|4
|CADCHF
|3
|USDKRW
|3
|NZDCHF
|3
|GBPCHF
|2
|AUDSGD
|2
|EURCZK
|2
|SGDJPY
|1
|EURPLN
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|15K
|GBPNZD
|12K
|GBPJPY
|15K
|EURNZD
|16K
|EURAUD
|9.1K
|GBPCAD
|16K
|GBPAUD
|6.6K
|EURJPY
|-1.8K
|AUDJPY
|650
|XAUJPY
|66K
|NZDJPY
|2.3K
|XAUUSD
|5.9K
|XAUEUR
|18K
|USOUSD
|17K
|GBPUSD
|9.1K
|XAUAUD
|-1K
|AUDUSD
|5.1K
|CADJPY
|8.2K
|EURCAD
|9.1K
|NZDUSD
|4.9K
|USDCAD
|4.5K
|NZDCAD
|4K
|XAGAUD
|-18K
|AUDCAD
|2.3K
|XAGUSD
|28K
|EURUSD
|6.6K
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|2.5K
|USDSGD
|2.8K
|EURSGD
|1K
|CHFJPY
|-486
|CHFSGD
|-798
|USDCHF
|-114
|USDPLN
|23
|GBPSGD
|144
|EURCHF
|-180
|AUDCHF
|12
|NZDSGD
|-11
|CADCHF
|9
|USDKRW
|18
|NZDCHF
|7
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDSGD
|4
|EURCZK
|0
|SGDJPY
|38
|EURPLN
|-66
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-512K
|GBPNZD
|-476K
|GBPJPY
|-352K
|EURNZD
|-447K
|EURAUD
|-249K
|GBPCAD
|-197K
|GBPAUD
|-358K
|EURJPY
|-441K
|AUDJPY
|-203K
|XAUJPY
|-2.1M
|NZDJPY
|-139K
|XAUUSD
|-290K
|XAUEUR
|-455K
|USOUSD
|-102K
|GBPUSD
|-109K
|XAUAUD
|-1.5M
|AUDUSD
|-50K
|CADJPY
|-54K
|EURCAD
|-27K
|NZDUSD
|-47K
|USDCAD
|-85K
|NZDCAD
|-37K
|XAGAUD
|-59K
|AUDCAD
|-16K
|XAGUSD
|-24K
|EURUSD
|-13K
|EURGBP
|-18K
|AUDNZD
|-21K
|USDSGD
|-17K
|EURSGD
|-18K
|CHFJPY
|-17K
|CHFSGD
|-6.6K
|USDCHF
|-27K
|USDPLN
|9.6K
|GBPSGD
|1.7K
|EURCHF
|-2K
|AUDCHF
|1.1K
|NZDSGD
|-1.3K
|CADCHF
|761
|USDKRW
|1.1K
|NZDCHF
|-1.8K
|GBPCHF
|85
|AUDSGD
|533
|EURCZK
|90
|SGDJPY
|150
|EURPLN
|-248
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18 838.70 USD
Worst trade: -47 498 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 101
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 331.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 927.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 2
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.33 × 191
|
VantageTradingLtd-Live
|0.34 × 259
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.83 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.84 × 389
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.96 × 24
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.11 × 9
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.35 × 57
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.70 × 351
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|2.83 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.26 × 1459
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|3.60 × 10
|
Bybit-Live-4
|5.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|5.21 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.60 × 10
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|5.94 × 154
|
VantageGlobalPrimeAU-Live
|6.67 × 33
|
YLDFX-Server 01
|7.61 × 197
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|8.93 × 702
|
Exness-MT5Real
|8.97 × 75
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|9.31 × 1925
|
OxSecurities-Live
|9.50 × 2
