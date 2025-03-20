SignalsSections
Ilya Sinitsyn

AlfabankTrading

Ilya Sinitsyn
0 reviews
Reliability
70 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 9%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 021
Profit Trades:
696 (68.16%)
Loss Trades:
325 (31.83%)
Best trade:
53 069.58 RUB
Worst trade:
-31 814.34 RUB
Gross Profit:
844 673.37 RUB (931 384 pips)
Gross Loss:
-504 790.57 RUB (595 673 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (23 512.09 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
283 134.21 RUB (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
94.61%
Max deposit load:
109.27%
Latest trade:
29 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
11 days
Recovery Factor:
1.88
Long Trades:
561 (54.95%)
Short Trades:
460 (45.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
332.89 RUB
Average Profit:
1 213.61 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 553.20 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-56 920.34 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57 118.01 RUB (2)
Monthly growth:
5.53%
Annual Forecast:
67.04%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
64 379.49 RUB
Maximal:
180 393.34 RUB (74.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.05% (180 393.34 RUB)
By Equity:
69.54% (178 618.53 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDJPYrfd 450
XAUUSDrfd 397
EURUSDrfd 85
AUDUSDrfd 51
GBPUSDrfd 30
USDJPYrfd 6
USDCHFrfd 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDJPYrfd -159
XAUUSDrfd 6.4K
EURUSDrfd -332
AUDUSDrfd -287
GBPUSDrfd 1
USDJPYrfd -3
USDCHFrfd 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDJPYrfd -70K
XAUUSDrfd 452K
EURUSDrfd -21K
AUDUSDrfd -26K
GBPUSDrfd 133
USDJPYrfd -273
USDCHFrfd 60
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53 069.58 RUB
Worst trade: -31 814 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23 512.09 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -56 920.34 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Dear subscribers!

We present to your attention a signal consisting of a combination of automatic and manual trading.

Traded pairs:

AUDUSD,

AUDJPY,

EURUSD.

To use this signal you need:

Deposit of at least 150,000 rubles (1,500 usd).

Risk per transaction no more than 5% of the balance for each pair.

You can find more details at the link: https://www.fxblue.com/users/manhattenfx_alfareal/stats
No reviews
2025.11.27 15:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 13:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.22% of days out of 447 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 13:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 10:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 09:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 00:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 10:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 440 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 02:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 01:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 05:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 01:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 414 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 10:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 05:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.24% of days out of 412 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.06 05:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.22 13:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 16:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 16:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
