Trades:
1 021
Profit Trades:
696 (68.16%)
Loss Trades:
325 (31.83%)
Best trade:
53 069.58 RUB
Worst trade:
-31 814.34 RUB
Gross Profit:
844 673.37 RUB (931 384 pips)
Gross Loss:
-504 790.57 RUB (595 673 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (23 512.09 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
283 134.21 RUB (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
94.61%
Max deposit load:
109.27%
Latest trade:
29 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
11 days
Recovery Factor:
1.88
Long Trades:
561 (54.95%)
Short Trades:
460 (45.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
332.89 RUB
Average Profit:
1 213.61 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 553.20 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-56 920.34 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57 118.01 RUB (2)
Monthly growth:
5.53%
Annual Forecast:
67.04%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
64 379.49 RUB
Maximal:
180 393.34 RUB (74.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.05% (180 393.34 RUB)
By Equity:
69.54% (178 618.53 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDJPYrfd
|450
|XAUUSDrfd
|397
|EURUSDrfd
|85
|AUDUSDrfd
|51
|GBPUSDrfd
|30
|USDJPYrfd
|6
|USDCHFrfd
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDJPYrfd
|-159
|XAUUSDrfd
|6.4K
|EURUSDrfd
|-332
|AUDUSDrfd
|-287
|GBPUSDrfd
|1
|USDJPYrfd
|-3
|USDCHFrfd
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDJPYrfd
|-70K
|XAUUSDrfd
|452K
|EURUSDrfd
|-21K
|AUDUSDrfd
|-26K
|GBPUSDrfd
|133
|USDJPYrfd
|-273
|USDCHFrfd
|60
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53 069.58 RUB
Worst trade: -31 814 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23 512.09 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -56 920.34 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Dear subscribers!
We present to your attention a signal consisting of a combination of automatic and manual trading.
Traded pairs:
AUDUSD,
AUDJPY,
EURUSD.
To use this signal you need:
Deposit of at least 150,000 rubles (1,500 usd).
Risk per transaction no more than 5% of the balance for each pair.
You can find more details at the link: https://www.fxblue.com/users/manhattenfx_alfareal/stats
